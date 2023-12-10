Tasty and easy-to-make cookies for your pre-Christmas cravings
Christmas is a fortnight away, but you needn't wait for the festivities to begin to indulge your sweet tooth. Here are easy-to-make cookies that you can enjoy.
What is a holiday season without a satisfying and crunchy snack, to be relished with your loved ones? As Christmas festivities approach and people take a break from their rigorous routines, it's time to relax, unwind and perhaps bake up a storm. A comfort food and highly versatile, cookies can be your companion on the go or on a lazy weekend. It's best to bake them your way, customising the ingredients as per your choice and taste. In case, you have been over-indulging this season, whole grains, fruits, nuts and seeds can give a healthy touch to your cookies and reduce your guilt a bit. (Also read: 5 low-fat halwa recipes to relish in winter)
Here are 2 delicious cookie recipes that you can prepare before Christmas festivities begin.
1. Rouge Berry Biggie (Gluten-free eggless)
(Recipe by Kiran Ahire, Artlab)
Ingredients
Almond flour - 180 g
Jaggery - 40 g
Almond butter - 35 g
Almond milk - 40 g
Baking powder - 1/4 tsp
Baking soda - 1/4 tsp
Vanilla - 1/2 tbsp
Macadamia nuts - 10 g
Vegan white chocolate chips - 20 g
Instructions
I. Macadamia White chocolate cookie
1. In a bowl, add all wet ingredients (almond butter and almond milk)
2. Combine all dry ingredients (almond flour, jaggery, baking powder and soda, macadamia nuts and chocolate chips) to this mix.
3. Bake at 160 degrees for 20 minutes.
II. Strawberry ganache
Vegan dark chocolate - 105 g
Non dairy Cream - 10 g
Strawberry puree - 62 g
1. In a pan, heat cream and puree.
2. Pour hot mixture over chocolate and whisk till combined.
III. White chocolate mousse
Vegan white chocolate - 90 g
Non dairy cream - 30 g
Non-dairy whipping cream - 60 g
1. In a pan, heat non-dairy cream and pour over chocolate.
2. Whip non-dairy whipping cream and fold in ganache.
3. Top with fresh strawberries and macadamia nuts.
2. Gingerbread cookies
(Recipe by Chef Sagar Phansekar, Blue Bop Cafe)
Ingredients
Refined flour - 300 gm
Unsalted butter- 150 gm
Icing sugar 150 - gm
Ginger powder - 5 gm
Nutmeg powder - 5 gm
Cinnamon powder - 5 gm
Water - 50 ml
Method
- In a bowl, whisk butter and sugar till it gets a smoothening texture.
- Add all remaining ingredients and mix it.
- Dough should not be too hard.
- Rest the dough for 30 minutes.
- Roll the dough evenly and cut in gingerbread shape.
- Arrange in a tray and bake at 150' C for 15 minutes.
- Once done, cool it and store in an airtight container.