Tasty and easy-to-make cookies for your pre-Christmas cravings

What is a holiday season without a satisfying and crunchy snack, to be relished with your loved ones? As Christmas festivities approach and people take a break from their rigorous routines, it's time to relax, unwind and perhaps bake up a storm. A comfort food and highly versatile, cookies can be your companion on the go or on a lazy weekend. It's best to bake them your way, customising the ingredients as per your choice and taste. In case, you have been over-indulging this season, whole grains, fruits, nuts and seeds can give a healthy touch to your cookies and reduce your guilt a bit. (Also read: 5 low-fat halwa recipes to relish in winter)

A comfort food and highly versatile, cookies can be your companion on the go or on a lazy weekend. (For representational purpose only)(Freepik )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are 2 delicious cookie recipes that you can prepare before Christmas festivities begin.

1. Rouge Berry Biggie (Gluten-free eggless)

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

(Recipe by Kiran Ahire, Artlab)

Ingredients

Almond flour - 180 g

Jaggery - 40 g

Almond butter - 35 g

Almond milk - 40 g

Baking powder - 1/4 tsp

Baking soda - 1/4 tsp

Vanilla - 1/2 tbsp

Macadamia nuts - 10 g

Vegan white chocolate chips - 20 g

Instructions

I. Macadamia White chocolate cookie

1. In a bowl, add all wet ingredients (almond butter and almond milk)

2. Combine all dry ingredients (almond flour, jaggery, baking powder and soda, macadamia nuts and chocolate chips) to this mix.

3. Bake at 160 degrees for 20 minutes.

II. Strawberry ganache

Vegan dark chocolate - 105 g

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Non dairy Cream - 10 g

Strawberry puree - 62 g

1. In a pan, heat cream and puree.

2. Pour hot mixture over chocolate and whisk till combined.

III. White chocolate mousse

Vegan white chocolate - 90 g

Non dairy cream - 30 g

Non-dairy whipping cream - 60 g

1. In a pan, heat non-dairy cream and pour over chocolate.

2. Whip non-dairy whipping cream and fold in ganache.

3. Top with fresh strawberries and macadamia nuts.

2. Gingerbread cookies

(Recipe by Chef Sagar Phansekar, Blue Bop Cafe)

Ingredients

Refined flour - 300 gm

Unsalted butter- 150 gm

Icing sugar 150 - gm

Ginger powder - 5 gm

Nutmeg powder - 5 gm

Cinnamon powder - 5 gm

Water - 50 ml

Method

In a bowl, whisk butter and sugar till it gets a smoothening texture.

Add all remaining ingredients and mix it.

Dough should not be too hard.

Rest the dough for 30 minutes.

Roll the dough evenly and cut in gingerbread shape.

Arrange in a tray and bake at 150' C for 15 minutes.

Once done, cool it and store in an airtight container.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON