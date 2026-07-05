This chocolate dome recipe turns simple ingredients into a restaurant-worthy dessert: Step-by-step process

World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7 every year to mark the introduction of chocolate to Europe. Ahead of World Chocolate Day, here is a chocolate dome recipe you can try at home to delight your guests. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe you can try.

This chocolate dome recipe turns simple ingredients into a restaurant-worthy dessert. (Oasis Brewery)

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Chocolate Dome

A glossy dark chocolate dome takes centre stage in this theatrical dessert. As warm hot chocolate caramel sauce is poured over the dome, the delicate shell slowly melts away, unveiling a hidden surprise of crunchy toffee, a whole Ferrero Rocher, buttery candied pecans, and crisp chocolate pearls. Shared by Kuntal Ghosh, Senior CDP, Oasis Brewery, this rich, interactive, and irresistibly decadent dessert is designed to delight every sense.

Ingredients

80 g dark couverture chocolate

Method

Temper the dark couverture chocolate. Coat a 7–8 cm silicone half-sphere mould with a thin, even layer of chocolate. Refrigerate for 10 minutes before applying a second coat for added strength. Once set, carefully unmould both halves. Gently warm the edges and seal them together to create a smooth, hollow chocolate dome.

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Chocolate Dome recipe to try at home.

{{^usCountry}} Surprise filling Ingredients 15 g toffee pieces

1 Ferrero Rocher

10 g candied pecans, roughly chopped

5 g chocolate crisp pearls Method Place the Ferrero Rocher at the centre of the serving plate. Arrange the chopped toffee, candied pecans, and chocolate crisp pearls around it. Carefully place the chocolate dome over the filling to conceal the surprise inside. Hot chocolate caramel sauce Ingredients 30 g sugar

10 ml water

50 ml warm fresh cream

10 g unsalted butter

20 g dark chocolate (70%)

5 g cocoa powder

cocoa powder A pinch of sea salt

2–3 drops vanilla extract Method Cook the sugar and water until they form a deep amber caramel. Carefully whisk in the warm cream until smooth. Stir in the butter until fully incorporated. Add the dark chocolate, cocoa powder, sea salt, and vanilla extract, mixing until velvety smooth. Keep the sauce warm at approximately 60–65°C until ready to serve. Assembly Place the filled chocolate dome at the centre of a serving plate. Garnish with caramelised pecans, chocolate crumbs, or edible gold leaf for an elegant finish. Add a scoop of chocolate ice cream alongside the dome and garnish with a fresh strawberry. At the table, slowly pour 100–120 ml of the warm hot chocolate caramel sauce over the dome. Watch as the glossy shell melts away, revealing the crunchy toffee, Ferrero Rocher, candied pecans, and chocolate pearls hidden within. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Surprise filling Ingredients 15 g toffee pieces

1 Ferrero Rocher

10 g candied pecans, roughly chopped

5 g chocolate crisp pearls Method Place the Ferrero Rocher at the centre of the serving plate. Arrange the chopped toffee, candied pecans, and chocolate crisp pearls around it. Carefully place the chocolate dome over the filling to conceal the surprise inside. Hot chocolate caramel sauce Ingredients 30 g sugar

10 ml water

50 ml warm fresh cream

10 g unsalted butter

20 g dark chocolate (70%)

5 g cocoa powder

cocoa powder A pinch of sea salt

2–3 drops vanilla extract Method Cook the sugar and water until they form a deep amber caramel. Carefully whisk in the warm cream until smooth. Stir in the butter until fully incorporated. Add the dark chocolate, cocoa powder, sea salt, and vanilla extract, mixing until velvety smooth. Keep the sauce warm at approximately 60–65°C until ready to serve. Assembly Place the filled chocolate dome at the centre of a serving plate. Garnish with caramelised pecans, chocolate crumbs, or edible gold leaf for an elegant finish. Add a scoop of chocolate ice cream alongside the dome and garnish with a fresh strawberry. At the table, slowly pour 100–120 ml of the warm hot chocolate caramel sauce over the dome. Watch as the glossy shell melts away, revealing the crunchy toffee, Ferrero Rocher, candied pecans, and chocolate pearls hidden within. {{/usCountry}}

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