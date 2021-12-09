Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / This Oats Missi Roti is a quick, healthy recipe to manage between working hours
Don't want to compromise on health but also have a pillar of workload to tackle? This Oats Missi Roti takes only 20 minutes to whip up and serves 2. Check out its easy recipe inside
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 09:40 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

If you are a fan of North Indian food, particularly Punjabi or Rajasthani cuisine, then missi roti cravings are hard to satiate as you juggle extended office hours amid work-from-home. However, we have a found a recipe of oats missi roti which is a quick and healthy recipe to manage between working hours.

Don't want to compromise on health but also have a pillar of workload to tackle? This oats missi roti takes only 20 minutes to whip up and serves 2. Check out its easy recipe below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

2 cups oats for atta

1 tablespoon wheat bran or oat bran

1 cup chickpea flour (besan)

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon carom seeds

1 teaspoon red chili powder

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon salt

Butter (Optional)

Method:

Mix 1 cup of whole wheat flour (atta), 1 cup of gram flour (besan), 1 cup of oats for atta, 1 tbsp wheat bran/oat bran (optional), onion, carom seeds (ajwain), red chilli powder, cumin seeds (jeera) and salt in a large bowl. Knead the mixture into a semi-soft dough, by adding a little water at a time.

Divide the dough into equal balls and roll out each one into a roti. Heat a griddle and roast the roti evenly on each side, applying a little oil. You can smear little butter if desired on each roti and serve hot with curry or dal of your choice.

Variation: Finely chopped spinach or fenugreek leaves can be added to the dough, to enhance taste and colour of the missi roti.

(Recipe: Chef Deepak Shirur, Consulting Chef at Bagrry's)

Benefits:

Oats are rich in antioxidants, incredibly nutritious, can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage. Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full.

Missi roti contains more protein in comparison to normal chapati attributed to the besan content in it and can even be consumed at night. Eating missi roti is also great for weight loss, it lowers cholesterol and is gluten-free.

