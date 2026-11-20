A warm bowl of soup on a cold winter evening is the ultimate comfort food for many. And celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares how to prepare just that with the simplest ingredients that are present in everyday kitchens.

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The chef described his mixed vegetable soup recipe on his blog as, “Comforting and nutrient-packed soup which is made by cooking chopped mixed vegetables in a broth seasoned with salt and black pepper powder.”

The recipe needs a prep time of around 15 minutes and a cooking time of about another 25 minutes. The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient to serve four. Detailed steps to prepare the mixed vegetable soup are presented as follows.

Ingredients for mixed vegetable soup

1 medium onion, peeled

1 medium carrot

1 tablespoon butter

¼ medium cabbage, finely chopped

2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped

1 medium potato, finely chopped

1 tablespoon wholewheat flour

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

Breadsticks for serving

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares stunningly delicious pasta in pink cheese sauce recipe: See preparation Method of preparation First, prepare the vegetables. Chop onion finely. Peel and chop the carrot finely. Next, heat butter in a pan, add onion and sauté till translucent. Add carrot, cabbage, tomatoes and potato to the pan. Mix and sauté for two to three minutes on medium heat. Now add whole wheat flour to the pan, mix well and sauté for another two to three minutes. Add salt and black pepper powder and mix well. Add four cups of water, cover and cook on medium heat for eight to 10 minutes. Pour into individual serving bowls and serve hot with breadsticks. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares stunningly delicious pasta in pink cheese sauce recipe: See preparation Method of preparation First, prepare the vegetables. Chop onion finely. Peel and chop the carrot finely. Next, heat butter in a pan, add onion and sauté till translucent. Add carrot, cabbage, tomatoes and potato to the pan. Mix and sauté for two to three minutes on medium heat. Now add whole wheat flour to the pan, mix well and sauté for another two to three minutes. Add salt and black pepper powder and mix well. Add four cups of water, cover and cook on medium heat for eight to 10 minutes. Pour into individual serving bowls and serve hot with breadsticks. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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