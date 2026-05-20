Try This High-Protein Egg Salad With Mustard Dressing For A Healthy Summer Lunch

High-protein boiled egg salad combines eggs, lettuce, cucumber, onions, and mustard dressing to create a low-carb salad with creamy texture, vibrant colours, and balanced savoury flavour. Egg salads became popular in many global cuisines because boiled eggs blend easily with fresh vegetables and quick dressings.

High-Protein Egg Salad With Mustard Dressing(Freepik)

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This lighter version focuses on mustard-based dressing instead of heavy mayonnaise, making the salad fresher and more suitable for hot weather meals. Crisp vegetables and soft boiled eggs also create contrast in texture while keeping the preparation simple and quick.

High-protein boiled egg salad with tangy mustard dressing differs from regular egg salad because it uses lighter dressing and more fresh vegetables instead of creamy sauces. Compared to classic mayonnaise-based egg salads, this version develops sharper flavour and lighter consistency while still maintaining rich protein content.

Boiled eggs provide protein and important nutrients">protein and important nutrients that support balanced meal planning and steady energy. Fresh vegetables contribute fibre, hydration">fibre, hydration, and crunch while mustard dressing adds strong flavour without making the salad excessively rich or oily.

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{{^usCountry}} Its creamy egg texture, crisp vegetables, and mildly tangy dressing make it suitable for lunch bowls, meal prep boxes, or light dinners. The combination of eggs, mustard, herbs, and fresh vegetables creates a healthy summer salad that feels refreshing, practical, and easy to prepare at home. Difference Between High Protein Egg Salad and Regular Egg Salad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Its creamy egg texture, crisp vegetables, and mildly tangy dressing make it suitable for lunch bowls, meal prep boxes, or light dinners. The combination of eggs, mustard, herbs, and fresh vegetables creates a healthy summer salad that feels refreshing, practical, and easy to prepare at home. Difference Between High Protein Egg Salad and Regular Egg Salad {{/usCountry}}

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Feature High Protein Egg Salad Regular Egg Salad Main Dressing Mustard based dressing Mayonnaise dressing Texture Fresh and lightly creamy Thick and creamy Taste Profile Tangy and savoury Rich and creamy Protein Content Higher Moderate Vegetable Content More fresh vegetables Limited vegetables Calories Lower Higher Fat Content Lower Higher Summer Suitability Highly suitable Moderate Main Highlight Light high-protein meal Creamy sandwich filling Meal Type Weight loss lunch or dinner Snack or sandwich spread View All

{{^usCountry}} Quick Protein Salad Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quick Protein Salad Snapshot {{/usCountry}}

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Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2 servings

Calories: 210 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Tangy, creamy, and fresh

Nutrition: High protein and low carb

Difficulty: Easy

Boiled Egg Salad with Tangy Mustard and Crunchy Vegetables

This high-protein boiled egg salad combines soft boiled eggs, crisp vegetables, herbs, and mustard dressing to create a refreshing low-carb meal. The mustard dressing adds tangy flavour while the vegetables improve crunch and freshness naturally.

Ingredients

4 boiled eggs

1 cup lettuce or salad leaves

1/2 cucumber, sliced

1 small onion, sliced

1 small tomato, chopped

1 tablespoon mustard sauce

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt as needed

Black pepper as needed

Fresh coriander or parsley for garnish

Step-by-Step Instructions

Peel the boiled eggs and cut them into halves or medium-sized pieces. Soft boiled eggs create creamier texture inside the salad. Add lettuce, cucumber, onions, and tomatoes into a large mixing bowl. Fresh vegetables improve crunch and colour balance naturally. In a separate bowl, mix mustard sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper to prepare the dressing. Stir until smooth. Add the eggs into the vegetables and pour the mustard dressing over the salad. Toss gently so the eggs remain intact. Garnish with fresh herbs and serve chilled. The salad tastes best while fresh and slightly cold during summer meals.

Smart Tips to Make Egg Salad More Nutritious and Balanced

Add Sprouts for Extra Protein

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Moong sprouts or chickpea sprouts increase protein and fibre naturally. They also improve texture and freshness in the salad.

Use Mixed Greens Instead of Only Lettuce

Spinach, rocket leaves, and cabbage add more nutrients and stronger crunch. Different greens also improve colour variation naturally.

Add Greek Yoghurt into the Dressing

Greek yoghurt creates creamier texture while adding more protein. It also reduces the need for heavy sauces.

Sprinkle Roasted Seeds on Top

Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, or flax seeds add healthy fats and crunch. They also make the salad more filling and balanced.

Chill the Eggs Before Mixing

Cold boiled eggs maintain firmer texture and blend better with fresh vegetables. This also improves the refreshing summer feel of the salad.

Add Fresh Herbs Generously

Mint, parsley, or coriander improve aroma and brightness naturally. Fresh herbs also help balance the richness of eggs.

Use Crushed Pepper Instead of Heavy Spice Mixes

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Fresh black pepper adds cleaner flavour without overpowering the dressing. It also pairs naturally with mustard and boiled eggs.

Nutritional Value of High Protein Egg Salad

High-protein boiled egg">High-protein boiled egg salad combines eggs, vegetables, and mustard dressing to create a balanced low-carb meal with protein and fresh flavour.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 210 calories Protein 16 g Carbohydrates 7 g Fat 13 g Fibre 3 g Vitamin B12 Moderate to High View All

FAQs

Is boiled egg salad suitable for weight loss meals?

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Boiled egg salad contains protein and fresh vegetables that help create balanced meal portions. Using mustard dressing instead of heavy mayonnaise also keeps the salad lighter.

Can egg salad be prepared in advance?

The vegetables and dressing can be prepared earlier and mixed before serving. Fresh mixing helps maintain crunch and texture quality.

Which dressing works best for healthy egg salad?

Mustard dressing, yoghurt dressing, or lemon olive oil dressing work especially well for lighter egg salads. These options keep the flavour fresh without making the salad too heavy.

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