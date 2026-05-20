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Try This High-Protein Egg Salad With Mustard Dressing For A Healthy Summer Lunch

High-protein boiled egg salad combines eggs, vegetables, and mustard dressing to create a low-carb summer meal with balanced flavour and refreshing texture.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 12:27 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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High-protein boiled egg salad combines eggs, lettuce, cucumber, onions, and mustard dressing to create a low-carb salad with creamy texture, vibrant colours, and balanced savoury flavour. Egg salads became popular in many global cuisines because boiled eggs blend easily with fresh vegetables and quick dressings.

High-Protein Egg Salad With Mustard Dressing(Freepik)

This lighter version focuses on mustard-based dressing instead of heavy mayonnaise, making the salad fresher and more suitable for hot weather meals. Crisp vegetables and soft boiled eggs also create contrast in texture while keeping the preparation simple and quick.

High-protein boiled egg salad with tangy mustard dressing differs from regular egg salad because it uses lighter dressing and more fresh vegetables instead of creamy sauces. Compared to classic mayonnaise-based egg salads, this version develops sharper flavour and lighter consistency while still maintaining rich protein content.

Boiled eggs provide protein and important nutrients">protein and important nutrients that support balanced meal planning and steady energy. Fresh vegetables contribute fibre, hydration">fibre, hydration, and crunch while mustard dressing adds strong flavour without making the salad excessively rich or oily.

Feature

High Protein Egg Salad

Regular Egg Salad

Main Dressing

Mustard based dressing

Mayonnaise dressing

Texture

Fresh and lightly creamy

Thick and creamy

Taste Profile

Tangy and savoury

Rich and creamy

Protein Content

Higher

Moderate

Vegetable Content

More fresh vegetables

Limited vegetables

Calories

Lower

Higher

Fat Content

Lower

Higher

Summer Suitability

Highly suitable

Moderate

Main Highlight

Light high-protein meal

Creamy sandwich filling

Meal Type

Weight loss lunch or dinner

Snack or sandwich spread

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2 servings

Calories: 210 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Tangy, creamy, and fresh

Nutrition: High protein and low carb

Difficulty: Easy

Boiled Egg Salad with Tangy Mustard and Crunchy Vegetables

This high-protein boiled egg salad combines soft boiled eggs, crisp vegetables, herbs, and mustard dressing to create a refreshing low-carb meal. The mustard dressing adds tangy flavour while the vegetables improve crunch and freshness naturally.

Ingredients

  • 4 boiled eggs
  • 1 cup lettuce or salad leaves
  • 1/2 cucumber, sliced
  • 1 small onion, sliced
  • 1 small tomato, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon mustard sauce
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • Salt as needed
  • Black pepper as needed
  • Fresh coriander or parsley for garnish

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Peel the boiled eggs and cut them into halves or medium-sized pieces. Soft boiled eggs create creamier texture inside the salad.
  2. Add lettuce, cucumber, onions, and tomatoes into a large mixing bowl. Fresh vegetables improve crunch and colour balance naturally.
  3. In a separate bowl, mix mustard sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and black pepper to prepare the dressing. Stir until smooth.
  4. Add the eggs into the vegetables and pour the mustard dressing over the salad. Toss gently so the eggs remain intact.
  5. Garnish with fresh herbs and serve chilled. The salad tastes best while fresh and slightly cold during summer meals.

Smart Tips to Make Egg Salad More Nutritious and Balanced

Add Sprouts for Extra Protein

Moong sprouts or chickpea sprouts increase protein and fibre naturally. They also improve texture and freshness in the salad.

Use Mixed Greens Instead of Only Lettuce

Spinach, rocket leaves, and cabbage add more nutrients and stronger crunch. Different greens also improve colour variation naturally.

Add Greek Yoghurt into the Dressing

Greek yoghurt creates creamier texture while adding more protein. It also reduces the need for heavy sauces.

Sprinkle Roasted Seeds on Top

Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, or flax seeds add healthy fats and crunch. They also make the salad more filling and balanced.

Chill the Eggs Before Mixing

Cold boiled eggs maintain firmer texture and blend better with fresh vegetables. This also improves the refreshing summer feel of the salad.

Add Fresh Herbs Generously

Mint, parsley, or coriander improve aroma and brightness naturally. Fresh herbs also help balance the richness of eggs.

Use Crushed Pepper Instead of Heavy Spice Mixes

Fresh black pepper adds cleaner flavour without overpowering the dressing. It also pairs naturally with mustard and boiled eggs.

Nutritional Value of High Protein Egg Salad

High-protein boiled egg">High-protein boiled egg salad combines eggs, vegetables, and mustard dressing to create a balanced low-carb meal with protein and fresh flavour.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

210 calories

Protein

16 g

Carbohydrates

7 g

Fat

13 g

Fibre

3 g

Vitamin B12

Moderate to High

FAQs

Is boiled egg salad suitable for weight loss meals?

Boiled egg salad contains protein and fresh vegetables that help create balanced meal portions. Using mustard dressing instead of heavy mayonnaise also keeps the salad lighter.

Can egg salad be prepared in advance?

The vegetables and dressing can be prepared earlier and mixed before serving. Fresh mixing helps maintain crunch and texture quality.

Which dressing works best for healthy egg salad?

Mustard dressing, yoghurt dressing, or lemon olive oil dressing work especially well for lighter egg salads. These options keep the flavour fresh without making the salad too heavy.

 
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