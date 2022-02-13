Valentine's Day 2022 recipe: Ditch chocolates box, whip up Strawberry Trifle

Love is in the air as the much-awaited Valentine's Day will be celebrated by couples of all ages on February 14 and nothing tastes like love, better than a strawberry flavoured trifle dessert on this romantic day. Each year, Valentine's Day happens to be a good opportunity or excuse to confess your feelings to your crush or romantic partner and whisper sweet nothings in your own intimate way.

If you are still looking for a unique date idea or searching for that perfect gift for your partner to give them a romantic surprise, we got you sorted. Do not resort to the drugstore box of chocolates just yet instead, surprise your partner by whipping up this easy and intimate last-minute Strawberry Trifle!

Pair-it-up with your favourite Valentine’s movie marathon and as an intimate, kind gesture of love – you have now a berried Valentine’s treasure that you can cherish forever! Try out this quick and adorable recipe of Strawberry Flavoured Trifle for your last-minute Valentine’s surprise gift!

Ingredients:

150 gm ready vanilla cake

100 gm custard ready

200 gm whipped cream

60 ml strawberry flavoured syrup

Method:

In a bowl and add a layer of cake. Add a layer of custard and strawberry flavoured syrup. Add a layer of whipped cream and strawberry flavoured syrup. Refrigerate before serving.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

In his play Oedipus at Colonus, ancient Greek tragedian Sophocles wrote, “One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: That word is love” and who better to ascertain it than all the couples who are eagerly waiting for Valentine's Day. Starting February 7, the Valentine's Week commences with the Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine’s Day which is all about love.