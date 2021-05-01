WATCH: Chef TZac's Meghalayan Khasi Black Sesame Chicken recipe is a hidden gem

Chef Thomas Zacharias of the Bombay Canteen fame is known for an array of talents, including but not restricted to recreating Indian recipes in an eccentric manner, using lesser known, locally available ingredients, highlighting niche cuisines from around India and doing all of this without spending hours in the kitchen, hunched over the counter trying to perfect every element. Chef TZac's recipes are quick and easy to make, and a look through his Instagram, Twitter or YouTube will present you with a huge variety of recipes, dishes, basic kitchen hacks and much more without having to spend a penny.

One of the more popular dishes prepared by Chef TZac is the Meghalayan Khasi Black Sesame Chicken which is quite a unique dish and was loved by many of his followers who couldn't help but praise the simplicity of making this unique dish. Sharing about the dish, Chef TZac said, "This beautiful dish from the Khasi tribe in Meghalaya, although traditionally made with pork, is one of my favourite chicken curries of all time. So complex in flavor and yet, so simple to cook! I'd first come across it during my trip to Shillong 6 years ago and haven't been able to forget the flavours ever since." Check it out:

Ingredients

50 g black sesame / kala til

1 teaspoon sugar

2 big onions sliced thin

2-3 bay leaves

2 dry red chilli

2 hot green chilli

500 gm chicken/ pork

3-4 inches ginger

13-15 cloves garlic

1 tomato (optional)

to taste Salt

1 tablespoon tomato sauce

Method

Start by toasting the black sesame seeds on a hot pan for 3-4 minutes till you get the aroma from the seeds. Add this to your blender along with ginger, garlic,tomato and green chilli and make a nice thick paste.

Then in a pan heat some mustard oil and sear your chicken so that it turns pale, remove from the oil and keep it aside.

Now in the same oil add your bay leaves and red chilli, followed by the onions and tomato (optional), caramelize the onion till they turn a slight brown.

To this add your sesame paste and cook it till the oil separates then add in your chicken and water to this. Simmer this until your chicken in completely cooked and tender. Serve with hot rice or roti, depending on your preference. Wait for the chicken to cook till tender, I cook it in the pressure cooker for 2 whistles. And serve !

Chef Thomas Zacharias of the Bombay Canteen fame is known for an array of talents, including but not restricted to recreating Indian recipes in an eccentric manner, using lesser known, locally available ingredients, highlighting niche cuisines from around India and doing all of this without spending hours in the kitchen, hunched over the counter trying to perfect every element. Chef TZac's recipes are quick and easy to make, and a look through his Instagram, Twitter or YouTube will present you with a huge variety of recipes, dishes, basic kitchen hacks and much more without having to spend a penny. One of the more popular dishes prepared by Chef TZac is the Meghalayan Khasi Black Sesame Chicken which is quite a unique dish and was loved by many of his followers who couldn't help but praise the simplicity of making this unique dish. Sharing about the dish, Chef TZac said, "This beautiful dish from the Khasi tribe in Meghalaya, although traditionally made with pork, is one of my favourite chicken curries of all time. So complex in flavor and yet, so simple to cook! I'd first come across it during my trip to Shillong 6 years ago and haven't been able to forget the flavours ever since." Check it out: Ingredients 50 g black sesame / kala til 1 teaspoon sugar MORE FROM THIS SECTION Recipe: Recharge your drooping energies with Grilled Chicken Burrito Salad Bowl Recipe: Move over the regular French fries and try these crispy carrot fries Recipe: Add some exotic flavours to your meal with guacamole and pico da gallo Recipe: Bring the taste of Mexico to your dining table with Chalupas 2 big onions sliced thin 2-3 bay leaves 2 dry red chilli 2 hot green chilli 500 gm chicken/ pork 3-4 inches ginger 13-15 cloves garlic 1 tomato (optional) to taste Salt 1 tablespoon tomato sauce Method Start by toasting the black sesame seeds on a hot pan for 3-4 minutes till you get the aroma from the seeds. Add this to your blender along with ginger, garlic,tomato and green chilli and make a nice thick paste. Then in a pan heat some mustard oil and sear your chicken so that it turns pale, remove from the oil and keep it aside. Now in the same oil add your bay leaves and red chilli, followed by the onions and tomato (optional), caramelize the onion till they turn a slight brown. To this add your sesame paste and cook it till the oil separates then add in your chicken and water to this. Simmer this until your chicken in completely cooked and tender. Serve with hot rice or roti, depending on your preference. Wait for the chicken to cook till tender, I cook it in the pressure cooker for 2 whistles. And serve !