What is Crème de noyaux? All about the perfect Thanksgiving drink that most Americans ignore

Crème de noyaux is the perfect digestif for a Thanksgiving turkey dinner. This French liqueur, which is made of apricots, cherries, and peaches, has a darker taste with a more bitter undertone, per Slate.com. Here is all you need to know about Crème de noyaux. All about Crème de noyaux(Pixabay)

The taste of Crème de noyaux

Crème de noyaux, which is flavored by the almond-like pits of stone fruit, tastes like marzipan and is comparable to amaretto. In actuality, the Italian liqueur amaretto can be served as a digestif because it is created similarly to crème de noyaux, utilizing the kernels of stone fruit. According to the distiller Tempus Fugit, their crème de noyaux has "a complex 'marzipan' note with sweet cherry undercurrent of aroma and flavor with a slight touch of balancing bitterness on the finish,” reports TastingTable.

Bailey's and other cream liqueurs have nothing to do with the crème in their names. Rather, the word refers to flavored liqueurs with a high sugar content that have a syrupy texture and velvety mouthfeel that work well in cocktails, such as crème de menthe, crème de cassis, or crème de banane. The liqueur has an ABV of roughly 30% and is low in alcohol and rich in sugar.

History of Crème de noyaux

Crème de noyaux was first made in France in the 19th century. However, nothing is known about who created it first. For many years, people in the Provence, Roussillon, and Rhone Valley regions—where apricots are abundant—enjoyed crème de noyaux.

The Dutch firm Bols and the American company Hiram Walker are two of the very few spirits companies that continue to make crème de noyaux. As part of its efforts to revive pre-Prohibition-era liqueurs and cocktails, Tempus Fugit, another American spirits firm, is credited with bringing the 19th-century liqueur back into the marketplace with its 2013 release.

