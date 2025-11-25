Thanksgiving 2025: Vegan recipes ranging from sides to a full main course for the holiday table

Thanksgiving does not need much of an introduction, but its menu keeps shifting with time. With the 2025 holiday set for November 27, more homes are putting vegan dishes next to the classics. Here is a rundown of plant-based recipes that still feel like Thanksgiving. Vegan recipes for Thanksgiving 2025.(Unsplash)

Thanksgiving 2025: Vegan recipes

Sweet potato casserole

One of the most common plant-based additions on Thanksgiving is sweet potato casserole. This version leans savory, not sugary, with nuts and herbs doing most of the flavor work.

Ingredients: 5 large sweet potatoes, butter or olive oil, milk (any kind), ground ginger.

For topping, you can have garlic, maple syrup, butter or olive oil, old-fashioned oats, rosemary, sage, dried thyme, pecans and walnuts.

How to make it:

Bake the sweet potatoes first. While they soften, pulse the nuts, oats, herbs, garlic, maple syrup, and oil until the mixture starts to clump. Blend the cooked sweet potatoes with milk, ginger, salt, and pepper until smooth. Spread the puree in a baking dish, add the crumble topping, garnish with whole nuts or herbs, and bake at 425°F until the top turns crisp.

Golden-crusted brussels sprouts

A fast side dish built around pan-seared sprouts that caramelize at the bottom of the skillet.

Ingredients: 1 lb brussels sprouts; 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil; salt and pepper; and ¼ cup grated cheese or chopped nuts.

How to make it:

Trim and halve the sprouts, toss with a little oil, then place flat-side down in a warm skillet. Cover for a few minutes until tender. Uncover, raise the heat, and let the flat sides develop a deep brown crust. Finish with salt, pepper, and cheese or nuts.

Mushroom Wellington

A centerpiece-style vegan dish that relies on a mix of mushrooms, herbs, caramelized onions, and puff pastry.

Key ingredients: Portobello mushrooms, mixed mushrooms (cremini, oyster, shiitake), puff pastry, onions, shallots, garlic, rosemary, thyme, walnuts, apple cider, balsamic vinegar, vegan butter, soy milk and maple syrup.

Also Read: Can you share Thanksgiving foods with your pet? Here's what's safe

How to make it:

Sear the portobellos. Mince the mixed mushrooms in a processor. Sauté shallots and garlic, then cook the minced mushrooms with herbs, vinegar, and soy sauce. Stir in walnuts. Separately, caramelize onions with vegan butter, cider, and sugar. Roll out the puff pastry, layer the mushroom mix, onions, and portobellos, then fold and seal. Brush with soy-milk “egg wash,” score the top, and bake at 400°F for about 50 minutes.

Vegan stuffing

For cooks looking for a dairy-free stuffing, this version keeps the essentials. It relies on vegetables, broth and herbs, and finishes in the oven like a traditional batch.

Ingredients: Vegan butter, yellow onion, carrots, celery, garlic, parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary, cubed sourdough, veggie broth, salt and pepper.

How to make it:

Toast the bread at 350°F. Sauté the vegetables in butter, add herbs, bread, and broth in stages. Bake for 30 minutes at 350°F. Serve with gravy or other sides.

Whether cooking for a few guests or the entire family, these plant-based choices cover sides, mains, and everything in between.

Also Read: Thanksgiving travel forecast: Key weather updates, route tips, and what to know; read more

FAQs

What day is Thanksgiving in 2025?

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Are these Thanksgiving recipes fully vegan?

Yes, all listed dishes use vegan ingredients or dairy-free substitutes.

What is a good vegan main dish for Thanksgiving?

A mushroom Wellington is a popular plant-based centerpiece.