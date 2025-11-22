Thanksgiving travel forecast: Key weather updates, route tips, and what to know; read more

This Thanksgiving holiday, nearly 82 million Americans are expected to hit the road or the skies. It is the highest in the last years according to projections from the American Automobile Association (AAA). Thanksgiving Travel Tips. What flyers should know? (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

Several new forecasts and advisories have highlighted congested routes, variable weather conditions and strategic timing for smoother journeys.

Here are a few things to keep in mind before travel:

Storms arrive just before Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Paul Pastelok of Accuweather told USA TODAY that trouble could begin as early as Monday (November 24). A storm moving from Southern California is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding to Central Texas.

According to Pastelok, the system should shift north and east by Tuesday. This will result in low visibility in the Ohio Valley and Tennessee due to pooling water and fog.

The system is going to travel to the East Coast next, hitting New York City and Washington, D.C., with rain on Wednesday. Pastelok said, “(Rain)It may not be that heavy, but it may be enough to cause poor visibility, which could cause with high volume, a lot more traffic and a lot more backups.”

Meanwhile, a northern branch of the same system could drop snow across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, creating icy roads and further visibility concerns.

Flights and transport trends

For those flying to their families, USA TODAY reports that airports will be busy, but no major disruptions are expected until now. However, advance bookings and earlier arrivals are still advised.

According to AAA, around 6 million U.S. travelers will fly domestically during the Thanksgiving period, which is a 2% increase over 2024.

Bus, train and cruise travel are also picking up steam. AAA projects about 2.5 million travelers will use these other modes.

However, given the uncertainties of air travel, baggage and lane delays, driving remains a more predictable option this year.

On the fuel front, lower gasoline prices are offering a welcome relief for motorists. With the national average at around $3.00 per gallon, filling up represents less of a cost burden than in previous years.

Tips and best practices for a smooth journey

If travelling by car or flying to your destination, leave early or late. Departing before 11 a.m. on Tuesday or Wednesday can reduce delays. Best return-trip windows are before 10 a.m. on Friday/Saturday or after 8 p.m. on Sunday/Monday.

Axia Diaz, AAA spokesperson, told USA TODAY, “If the weather is going to be bad, don't drive. I mean, don't force it. You're in control. You can decide, 'I'm going to push my departure time by an hour or two. I'm going to maybe leave the previous day.”

Stay alert to the weather. If storms develop in your region, delay your drive or shift modes. Traffic apps and navigation updates from INRIX help identify detours or backup zones en route.

For flyers, ABC News suggests arriving early, enrolling in TSA PreCheck if possible, and avoiding peak return days (Sunday, Monday) is for the best airport experience.