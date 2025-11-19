Washington man infected with bird flu strain never before detected in humans – what is H5N5?

A Washington state man has been infected with a strain of bird flu that has previously only been detected in animals, and never in humans. Earlier this month, the “severely ill” man was hospitalized with a high fever, confusion and respiratory distress, according to the New York Post. He was confirmed to have H5N5, a subtype of avian influenza carried by wild birds like ducks and geese. Washington man infected with bird flu strain never before detected in humans (Pexel)

The Washington State Department of Health said the virus “has previously been reported in animals but never before in humans,” adding that the patient is “older” and has “underlying health conditions.” The agency also revealed that he has a “mixed backyard flock of domestic poultry” at his home in Grays Harbor County, on the southwest Pacific coast of the state. Two of the birds recently died, according to the Washington Post.

“The domestic poultry or wild birds are the most likely source of virus exposure; however, public health investigation is ongoing. The Washington State Department of Health is working with the local health department and the Washington State Department of Agriculture to complete exposure and animal health investigations,” said the Washington State Department of Health.

“Public health disease experts have not identified any increased risk to the public,” it added.

What is the H5N5 strain?

The H5N5 strain refers to the 2.3.4.4b clade of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to Healthandme. It has caused a widespread animal outbreak since appearing in 2020. This is a newer genetic branch of H5N1.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, “Avian influenza is a disease caused by influenza type A viruses, which naturally occur in wild aquatic birds around the world. These viruses can infect other bird species, and, occasionally mammals, and can be deadly to domestic birds such as chickens and turkeys. On rare occasions, avian influenza viruses can infect people and make them sick. Most cases have occurred in people who were exposed to sick or infected animals. Reported human cases of avian influenza in the United States have ranged from mild to severe, with one fatality.”

The agency noted that transmission of avian influenza between humans is “extremely rare and has never been documented in the United States.”