Washington, D.C., enacted a juvenile curfew starting Saturday night, November 1, after "weeks of disorderly juvenile behavior," Mayor Muriel Bowser announced. The curfew comes a day after huge fights broke out in Navy Yard on Halloween night. Why has Washington, D.C., enacted a juvenile curfew? Here are the special zones(Pixabay - representational image)

Bowser's office said that the curfew will go into effect at 11 pm Saturday until 6 am on Sunday, November 2. It will continue nightly until Wednesday, November 5.

“We are declaring a limited juvenile curfew in Washington, DC,” Bowser wrote on X. “Effective immediately, all juveniles under the age of 18 are subject to a curfew from 11PM until 6AM, which will extend through 11/5. This is in response to several weeks of disorderly juvenile behavior which endangered both themselves and others.”

Bowser's Emergency Order will let Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith designate parts of the city as "high risk for disorderly conduct by youths.” Smith will be able to implement a curfew as early as 6 pm, and can also declare an area as a curfew zone in areas where eight or more juveniles have gathered, or may soon gather.

A look at the ‘Special Juvenile Curfew Zones’

Smith has announced four ‘Special Juvenile Curfew Zones’ – one in Navy Yard, one near the U Street Corridor, one at the Banneker Recreation Center near Howard University and one at Union Station. The Navy Yard zone is located between Interstate 695 and the Anacostia River on the north and south and 8th Street SE and South Capitol Street SE to the east and west, according to Fox 5 Washington DC.

Meanwhile, the zone in the U Street Corridor will be between V Street and Vermont Avenue NW in the north and T Street NW in the south, and Florida Avenue and 9th Street NW in the east and 15th Street from T Street to V Street NW in the west.

The zone at Banneker Recreation Center, on the other hand, is located between Euclid Street NW and W Street NW to the north and south, and Georgia Avenue NW and 9th Street NW to the east and west.

Lastly, the Union Station zone is between H Street NE and D Street NE to the north and south, and 3rd Street NE and North Capitol Street NE to the east and west.

In these areas, curfew enforcement will start at 6 pm nightly for the duration of the curfew.