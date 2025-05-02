What is H5N1 virus and why its spread across US states has sparked pandemic-like fears

All 50 American states are reportedly facing an outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu virus this 2025, with dairy farms being one of the majorly affected entities. The H5N1 virus is already leading to human infections, and experts are warning about the possibility of a fresh pandemic in the United States. H5N1 scare increasing again in 2025?

Experts issue fresh warning

Although bird flu has been present on Earth for decades, this new kind of pathogen, H5N1, is one of the most fatal ones, and can take human lives. Only in 2024, the H5N1 virus spread through America's dairy herds, poultry flocks, and also infected humans.

In light of the possibility of outbreaks, the Global Virus Network has issued a comprehensive analysis and a call-to-action report on the deadly H5N1 virus. The GVN represents a massive community of human and animal virologists from across the world and has called on world governments to take the H5N1 spread seriously.

What is the H5N1 about?

The H5N1 avian influenza virus, primarily infecting birds, has raised alarm with human cases for the last few years. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, and severe respiratory distress. Fatality rates havehit 52% in humans since 2003, per WHO data.

Most human cases involve direct animal contact. The CDC warns against raw milk consumption amid dairy cow infections. Antivirals like Tamiflu may reduce severity if taken early. While no human-to-human transmission is confirmed, experts urge vigilance. Vaccines exist but remain limited. Health agencies across the world regularly monitor mutations that could ease spread.

GVN scientists lay down concerns

The GVN report suggests that as many as 1000 dairy cow herds have been affected by the H5N1 outbreak, leading to 70 human case, with the loss of one life over time. GVN scientists were quoted as saying in the report, "In the US, sporadic human infections with no known contact with infected animals highlight the possibility of viral adaptation for efficient human-to-human transmission."

“Concurrently, the virus continues to circulate in wild birds, backyard flocks, and hunted migratory species, further amplifying the risk to humans and domestic animals,” they continued.