Gajar ka halwa is a decadent traditional carrot pudding. The loyal fan base is massive and awakens every winter season. Even those who are sweet-averse and have ruled out sugar from their diet for good can't help but long for this indulgent and aromatic dessert. The flavour profile is commendable, with the caramelised flavour, ghee-laden richness, and the unmissable crunch of the nuts. The layering of flavours is what makes gajar ka halwa unmissable in winter season. ALSO READ: Winter hot chocolate recipe: Give your usual cup nutty twist with pistachios and saffron
The long-standing familiarity and loyalty to Gajar ka Halwa is set in stone. But culinary exploration never has any boundary! This includes your gastronomic interests too. What if your favourite desi dessert can inspire a baked custard tart? Most specifically, a cheesecake? From New York cheesecake to no-bake cheesecake, this treat is also one of the top favourites among people with a sweet tooth.
Home cooks and foodies, assemble as you can to make a Gajar ka halwa-inspired cheesecake! New York-based culinary expert, Chef Tejesh Kumar Mali, shared with us a Gajar Halwa Cheesecake recipe. It takes 45 minutes to prepare and serves 6-8 portions.
Here's how you can make it at home:{{/usCountry}}
Here's how you can make it at home:{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients
For the biscuit base
- 200 g digestive biscuits
- 90 g melted butter
For the cheesecake filling
- 400 g cream cheese
- 150 g gajar halwa
- 100 g condensed milk
- 150 ml whipping cream
- 1 tsp cardamom powder
- 1 tsp rose water
For topping
- 150 g gajar halwa
- Chopped pistachios
- Almond flakes
- Silver leaf (optional)
Method
- Crush digestive biscuits into fine crumbs and mix with melted butter.
- Press the mixture firmly into the base of a springform cake tin. Refrigerate for 20–30 minutes.
- Beat cream cheese until smooth. Add condensed milk, gajar halwa, cardamom powder and rose water.
- Whip cream separately to soft peaks and gently fold into the cream cheese mixture.
- Pour the filling over the chilled biscuit base and smooth the surface.
- Refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight until completely set.
- Spread a layer of gajar halwa over the cheesecake and garnish with pistachios, almond flakes and silver leaf.
- Slice and serve chilled.
Lastly, the chef shared his personal hack when it comes to garnish that can make your treat look restaurant-style: “For a restaurant-style presentation, serve with saffron cream, caramel sauce and a small quenelle of gajar halwa.”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.