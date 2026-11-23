Gajar ka halwa is a decadent traditional carrot pudding. The loyal fan base is massive and awakens every winter season. Even those who are sweet-averse and have ruled out sugar from their diet for good can't help but long for this indulgent and aromatic dessert. The flavour profile is commendable, with the caramelised flavour, ghee-laden richness, and the unmissable crunch of the nuts. The layering of flavours is what makes gajar ka halwa unmissable in winter season. ALSO READ: Winter hot chocolate recipe: Give your usual cup nutty twist with pistachios and saffron

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The long-standing familiarity and loyalty to Gajar ka Halwa is set in stone. But culinary exploration never has any boundary! This includes your gastronomic interests too. What if your favourite desi dessert can inspire a baked custard tart? Most specifically, a cheesecake? From New York cheesecake to no-bake cheesecake, this treat is also one of the top favourites among people with a sweet tooth.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Add familiar desi flavour to your cheesecake!

Home cooks and foodies, assemble as you can to make a Gajar ka halwa-inspired cheesecake! New York-based culinary expert, Chef Tejesh Kumar Mali, shared with us a Gajar Halwa Cheesecake recipe. It takes 45 minutes to prepare and serves 6-8 portions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's how you can make it at home: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's how you can make it at home: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Ingredients

For the biscuit base

200 g digestive biscuits

90 g melted butter

For the cheesecake filling

400 g cream cheese

150 g gajar halwa

100 g condensed milk

150 ml whipping cream

1 tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp rose water

For topping

150 g gajar halwa

Chopped pistachios

Almond flakes

Silver leaf (optional)

Method

Crush digestive biscuits into fine crumbs and mix with melted butter.

Press the mixture firmly into the base of a springform cake tin. Refrigerate for 20–30 minutes.

Beat cream cheese until smooth. Add condensed milk, gajar halwa, cardamom powder and rose water.

Whip cream separately to soft peaks and gently fold into the cream cheese mixture.

Pour the filling over the chilled biscuit base and smooth the surface.

Refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight until completely set.

Spread a layer of gajar halwa over the cheesecake and garnish with pistachios, almond flakes and silver leaf.

Slice and serve chilled.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lastly, the chef shared his personal hack when it comes to garnish that can make your treat look restaurant-style: “For a restaurant-style presentation, serve with saffron cream, caramel sauce and a small quenelle of gajar halwa.”