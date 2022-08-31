World Coconut Day special recipe: Drool over this Chocolate Coconut Chia Pudding
Looking for the perfect way to brush aside mid-week blues? Embrace those chill summertime vibes by sipping a fruity drink by the pool or whipping up Chocolate Coconut Chia Pudding in early celebration of World Coconut Day
We are always game for super easy and healthy recipes that come packed with health benefits and serve as an energy-rich drink that can be consumed daily, especially on a mundane Wednesday that reeks of mid-week blues. Looking for the perfect way to brush aside mid-week blues? Embrace those chill summertime vibes by sipping a fruity drink by the pool or whipping up Chocolate Coconut Chia Pudding in early celebration of World Coconut Day.
The benefits of a vegan diet include lower risk of cardiovascular disease, better digestion and clearer skin. A vegan diet means giving up on consuming animal products including meat, eggs and even dairy and other animal-derived substances. Veganism is a growing trend across the world with individuals becoming more conscious and concerned about their eating habits over a period of time.
Vegan dishes come packed with benefits of a plant-based diet. According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet.
As per another clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins.
On that note, take your dessert cravings and teleport to a unicorn island by whipping up vegan and gluten-free chocolate coconut chia pudding. Check out its easy recipe below that makes 4 portions and thank us later.
Ingredients:
15 g cocoa powder
360 g coconut milk
75 g chia seeds
60 g date syrup
5 g vanilla
Pinch of salt
Method:
Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Cling wrap and keep in a refrigerator for 4 hours till the chia seeds are plumped up. Pour into 4 glasses and serve chilled.
(Recipe by Deep Health Coach and Nutritionis Simrun Choprat)
Benefits:
Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.
Loaded with cell-protecting antioxidants, chia seeds deliver a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories and are a good source of minerals like calcium. They help prevent constipation by providing insoluble fibre, which along with the protein content helps one to lose weight.