World Coconut Day special recipe: Drool over this Chocolate Coconut Chia Pudding

We are always game for super easy and healthy recipes that come packed with health benefits and serve as an energy-rich drink that can be consumed daily, especially on a mundane Wednesday that reeks of mid-week blues. Looking for the perfect way to brush aside mid-week blues? Embrace those chill summertime vibes by sipping a fruity drink by the pool or whipping up Chocolate Coconut Chia Pudding in early celebration of World Coconut Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The benefits of a vegan diet include lower risk of cardiovascular disease, better digestion and clearer skin. A vegan diet means giving up on consuming animal products including meat, eggs and even dairy and other animal-derived substances. Veganism is a growing trend across the world with individuals becoming more conscious and concerned about their eating habits over a period of time.

Vegan dishes come packed with benefits of a plant-based diet. According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', it was found that a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels as compared to a Mediterranean diet.

As per another clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, postmenopausal ladies who consumed plant-based diet had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection and dementia-related demise as compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On that note, take your dessert cravings and teleport to a unicorn island by whipping up vegan and gluten-free chocolate coconut chia pudding. Check out its easy recipe below that makes 4 portions and thank us later.

Ingredients:

15 g cocoa powder

360 g coconut milk

75 g chia seeds

60 g date syrup

5 g vanilla

Pinch of salt

Method:

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Cling wrap and keep in a refrigerator for 4 hours till the chia seeds are plumped up. Pour into 4 glasses and serve chilled.

(Recipe by Deep Health Coach and Nutritionis Simrun Choprat)

Benefits:

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Loaded with cell-protecting antioxidants, chia seeds deliver a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories and are a good source of minerals like calcium. They help prevent constipation by providing insoluble fibre, which along with the protein content helps one to lose weight.