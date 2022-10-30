World Vegan Day: 5 refreshing vegan drinks to make your tastebuds sing

Vegan drinks are naturally packed with the goodness of fruits, low on calories and are blended with energizing fruits. A vegan diet excludes all animal products and their derivatives. Vegans abstain from eating meat, eggs, dairy, honey, or any other products that involve the exploitation or harm of animals in any way. A vegan diet is essentially a rigorous plant-based diet that emphasises fruits, vegetables, seeds, grains, and nuts. Drinking vegan beverages can help you lose weight, lessen your risk of heart disease, and lower your cholesterol. Here are the five most refreshing, healthy and easy-to-make vegan drinks that you can relish without counting calories. (Also read: 5 plant-based proteins to look out for this monsoon to chase away common cold, flu, fever, viral infections )

Apple cinnamon shake

(Recipe by Instagram/@gewusstvegan)

Apple cinnamon shake(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

1 apple

200 ml almond drink

50 g yoghurt alternative vanilla

1 tbsp flaxseed

1 tsp almond puree

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp maple syrup or other sweetener of your choice

Method:

1. Peel and core the apples, then mix them together.

2. With the rest of the ingredients in a high-power blender.

3. Blend until you receive a smooth mass. Alternatively, you can use a hand blender.

4. Pour it into a glass and top it with cinnamon. Refrigerate for better taste and serve.

2. Hot matcha latte

(Recipe by Instagram/@nutritious.cravings)

Hot matcha latte(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

• 1/2-1 tsp matcha powder

• 2 tsp sweetener of choice (more/less to preference)

• 1 tbsp warm water

• 180ml oat milk

• Marshmallows (optional)

Method:

1. Put the matcha powder and sweetener into a mug.

2. Add the warm water and whisk until completely dissolved.

2. Heat the milk until steaming, then froth until foamy with a whisk or milk frother.

3. Slowly add the foamy milk to the matcha mixture, top with marshmallows (if you want) and enjoy!

3. Strawberry rose and oats lassi

(Recipe by Instagram/@homecookingcollective)

Strawberry rose and oats lassi(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

1 cup (6oz) whole, hulled strawberries

2 medium ice cubes

2 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar (use less if your strawberries are very sweet, or you prefer drinks that are less sweet)

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom powder

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon Rooh Afza (rose syrup), optional

1 cup vanilla bean

Method:

1. Place strawberries, ice cubes, and sugar in a blender and puree until smooth. The texture of the puree should not be grainy at all - if it is, continue blending until completely smooth.

2. Place the rest of the ingredients in the blender and blend again, until smooth.

3. Chill the lassi for 30 minutes, then pour it into glasses and serve. If desired, you can add a few additional ice cubes into each glass for extra cold refreshment.

4. Coconut caramel latte

(Recipe by Instagram/@plateitplantbased)

Coconut caramel latte(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

Drip coffee ( or coffee of choice)

1 can coconut cream

1/3 cup oats milk

2 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 cup brown sugar or 1 cup coconut sugar

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Method:

1. In a sauce pot over medium-low heat pour in coconut cream and whisk till it starts to bubble.

2. Then add the brown sugar and whisk till it is dissolved and warmed for about 5 minutes.

3. Add maple, plant milk, vanilla extract, cinnamon, salt and 1-2 cups of brewed coffee into the mixture.

4. Whisk it all together and let that cook for another 5 minutes. Then take off the heat, froth some extra oat milk over it and sprinkle a bit of cinnamon and your drink is ready.

5. Strawberry vanilla lassi

(Recipe by Instagram/@gewusstvegan)

Strawberry vanilla lassi(istockphoto)

Ingredients:

250 g strawberries

250 ml coconut milk

300 g coconut yoghurt alternative vanilla

1 tsp pulp of a vanilla pod

Method:

1. Wash strawberries and cut off the stalk.

2. Blend all ingredients in a stand mixer until creamy or puree with a hand blender.

3. Pour it into a cup and top it with fresh strawberries and serve.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter