You can have your cake and eat it too and this Magic Cake recipe is proof!

Life is too short to say “no” to cake, especially on a Sunday when we are in no mood to share our binge and guilty pleasures hence, we decided to whip up this Magic Cake to prove that we can have our cake and eat it too. Bakers make the world smell good and if you are in doubt, we encourage you to try your hands on this easy yet delicious recipe of Magic Cake that will make you forget the fork and dig right in!

Ingredients:

4 eggs

150g icing sugar

100g butter

100g chocolate

500ml milk

75g flour

25g cocoa powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

Preheat the oven to 140 degrees Celsius. Melt the butter and set aside to cool. Melt the chocolate and set aside to cool. Separate the egg yolks and egg whites into 2 separate bowls. Whisk the egg yolks with the icing sugar till pale in colour and icing sugar has mixed in completely.

Add the cocoa powder and mix till incorporated. Then add the cooler melted butter and cooled melted chocolate and mix. Add the milk and stir- batter will become liquid (don’t worry). Add the flour and stir. Whip the egg whites in a stand mix till stiff.

Fold in the egg whites into the chocolate batter in batches. Pour the batter into a lined cake tin and bake for 70 minutes. Turn the oven off and leave the cake to cool completely in the oven. Transfer the cake to the fridge and leave to chill overnight.

(Recipe: Chef Rachel Goenka)

Benefits:

Apart from lifting up your mood in a jiffy or being a mood enhancer, chocolates’ reputation is rising for having antioxidant effects and reducing risk factors for heart disease courtesy its cocoa content. It has several other health benefits like being aphrodisiac and helping protect your skin against the sun by acting as a sunscreen.

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.