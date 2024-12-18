10 reasons to give someone a chance, according to a relationship coach

Some relationships are strong enough to last a lifetime. It's thanks to continuous efforts from both parties and their desire to be together. While we are no relationship experts, there is no single secret to making a relationship last because it involves so many other aspects that depend on one another. But relationship coach, podcaster and author, Jillian Turecki, says that while you must 'never chase anyone', there are some good reasons to give someone a chance. Also read | What is the best age to marry? Pros and cons of marrying in your 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond If you feel safe being yourself with them, you should give them a chance, as per relationship coach, podcaster, and author Jillian Turecki. (Pexels)

According to her latest Instagram post, here are 10 reasons to give someone a chance:

⦿ You feel safe being yourself with them

⦿ They’re generous, kind and consistent

⦿ You have fun together

⦿ You agree on what a life well-lived is

⦿ You feel accepted by them

⦿ You don’t constantly trigger each other

⦿ You communicate well with each other

⦿ Your values are aligned

⦿ You’re attracted to them

⦿ You enjoy their company

How to let go

She also wrote, “Never chase anyone. An enormous actor of self-care is to no longer peruse the attention of people who are not emotionally available to you. Instead, take all that energy and pursue a stronger relationship with yourself so that you never settle another day for people who don't fully choose you.”

Jillian further said, “Here's the truth: People spend too much time analysing the emotionally unavailable person and not enough time walking away from them. Compatibility is key for a successful relationship and at the core of what makes two people compatible is the shared belief about what makes a relationship great, and what makes a life well-lived. If you can't agree on this, you might have a great adventure together but you won't be able to create a great life together.”

She also added, “One of the most important lessons I learned about love is how to let go. If someone believes their happiness is somewhere else, I am not holding them from finding it. I am never going to make my life harder by trying to convince someone to stay in my life. If you stay, stay because you want to and because you choose to. Because we need to be choosing each other – and the relationship, every day.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.