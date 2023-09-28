One-sided relationship has its own challenges. We often get confused about the emotions of the other person and start chasing them in many ways to get clarity about the relationship. But once we receive the clarity of them not being interested in us, we should learn to stop. Chasing someone who has no interest in us is extremely emotionally draining and can affect our sense of self and self-confidence as well. "Are you chasing someone who (for all intents and purposes) isn’t interested in being with you? This is the person who hasn’t called you back in a week. This is the person who won’t label your relationship even though you’ve told them how much that hurts you," wrote Therapist Rikki Cloos as she shared a few signs of a person not being interested in us. Ways to stop chasing someone who is not interested(Unsplash)

Here are a few tips shared by the Therapist by which we can stop chasing someone who is not interested in us:

Write a letter: The letter is meant for us and not for them. Addressed to them, we should pen down all the pain and agony that we have felt in the days when we did not receive the affection, we expected from them. We should not censor any emotion. Then, we should burn or toss the letter away and refrain from sending it to them.

Do something they didn’t like: Be it wearing an outfit that they disliked or having a dish that they are not fond of, going out of the way to do things that we like can help us regain confidence in ourselves.

Learn something new: Be it a new hobby or following a passion, we should indulge in learning something new. This will make us feel happy again and also keep us distracted from sadness.

Spend time with friends: Going out with friends or having a movie night at home can help us to find joys of being with the people who we feel safe and happy with.

Create intentional distance: From blocking their number to unfollowing them, we should do everything that we can to create more distance with the person.

