5 honest and helpful reminders for stress-free parenting journey

Being a parent is undoubtedly one of the most rewarding experiences one can have, but it also comes with its fair share of challenges. From sleepless nights to endless diaper changes, to navigating the emotional rollercoaster of teenage years, parenting can be a daunting journey. As a result, it's essential for parents to take a step back and remind themselves of some of the basic principles that can help them stay grounded and focused on the bigger picture. These reminders will help parents to approach parenting with more clarity, intention, and compassion, enabling them to build a strong and healthy relationship with their children.

Reminders help parents to approach parenting with more clarity, intention, and compassion, enabling them to build a strong and healthy relationship with their children.

Tom Piccirilli, parenting expert and podcaster, shared in his recent Instagram post, five honest and helpful reminders for parents that can make a big difference in their parenting journey.

1. Avoid harsh criticism

Children will internalize criticism, taking it to heart and often sustaining lasting emotional wounds in the process. Focus on modelling appropriately instead of harsh criticism.

2. The RULER approach

RULER stands for five areas of emotional intelligence: Recognizing, Understanding, Labeling, Expressing and Regulating emotions. When children feel emotionally safe, they are relaxed in their world and begin to build healthy feelings of self-esteem and self-respect.

3. Seek cooperation over compliance

This isn't always easy and takes a lot more effort, but "can you help me with..." will get us further than "can you do...". Involve your little ones in daily chores, empower them with household tasks, involve them in the shopping by writing a list together, or even encourage them to help with recycling. Quite often it's the simple things that matter, and when we involve them in the day-to-day things, the opportunities for those power struggles reduce.

4. Respect starts with us

When we are respectful towards our children, they learn to respect themselves. Respect is so important because, without it, children can't value themselves or others. Children who don't respect themselves are more likely to make bad life choices. Respect starts with us.

5. Focus on praising effort

Research shows that we should focus on praising effort instead of praising the person. For example, phrases like "I like how you tried" or "great catch" hold more value compared with "you're so smart" or "good boy."

Parenting is a beautiful journey, but it can also be challenging at times. By keeping these five honest and helpful reminders in mind, parents can navigate through the ups and downs of parenthood with more ease and grace.