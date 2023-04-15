Unless you are living under a rock, BTS Kim Namjoon, also known as RM (short for Rap Monster), is a member and the leader of the globally renowned South Korean boy band Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bangtan Boys and has been an integral part of BTS since its formation in 2013. He is credited with writing and producing many of the group's songs, is also known for his rap skills and has been praised for his thoughtful and introspective lyrics but aside from his music career, Namjoon is also recognized for his philanthropic work and advocacy for various social causes, including mental health awareness and LGBTQ+ rights.

5 inspiring quotes by BTS' Namjoon to indulge in some self love this weekend (Photo by Instagram/bts.bighitofficial)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He has given several speeches at the United Nations and even the White House in US, where he has emphasised the importance of self-love, acceptance and empathy. His leadership and dedication have been instrumental in BTS' success, he is respected by fans and industry professionals alike and Namjoon is known for his intelligence, charisma and passion for both his music and his fans, whom he affectionately refers to as "ARMY."

Here are five inspiring quotes by BTS's Namjoon (RM):

“If you want to love others, I think you should love yourself first.” “We all have different dreams and goals. That's what makes us individuals, and that's what makes us special.” “I don't believe in mistakes. Everything happens for a reason.” “If you want to love someone, then start with understanding yourself first.” "The only way to truly heal and grow is by facing our own pain and struggles."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Namjoon is known for his introspective and reflective nature and these quotes reflect his belief in the importance of self-love, individuality, acceptance and personal growth. His words encourage listeners to look inward and embrace their own unique journeys, while also recognising the inter-connectedness of all people and experiences and that is all we need to take us through the rest of the week.