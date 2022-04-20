5 signs of great relationship: Here's what you and your partner might be missing

If you think the worst thing in life was to end up all alone, we suggest you think again as we feel the worst thing in life is to not have a healthy relationship with our partner and end up with people that make us feel all alone. They say honesty is the key to trust; trust is the door to healthy relationships but while true love is the gift of life that we all want to wake up to, many of us often rush into a relationship without having clarity.

It is important to note that healthy relationships don’t look the same for everyone since people have different needs. Your specific needs around communication, sex, affection, space, shared hobbies or values and so on, may change throughout life.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Psychologist Dr Roma Kumar explained, “Most people in healthy relationships prioritise spending time together, though the amount of time you spend together can vary based on personal needs, work and other commitments, living arrangements and so on but you also recognise the need for personal space and time on your own. A strong relationship can be considered a team. You work together and support each other, even when you don’t see eye to eye on something or have goals that aren’t exactly the same.”

She revealed, “Partners in healthy relationships typically talk about the things going on in their lives: successes, failures, and everything in between. You should be comfortable talking about any issues that come up, from things that happen in everyday life, such as work or friend stress, to more serious issues, such as mental health symptoms or financial concerns. Communication goes both ways.”

Advising that your relationship should contribute to a sense of fulfilment, happiness and connection, Dr Roma agreed that you can have occasional disagreements and feel frustrated or angry with each other from time to time. She said, “That’s completely normal. It doesn’t mean your relationship is unhealthy. What matters is how you address conflict without judgement or contempt. If you can talk about your differences politely, honestly, and with respect, you’re on the right track. Everyone has a vulnerable side of themselves. Part of being in a relationship is showing that vulnerable side to your partner. Understanding a partner’s strengths and weaknesses, and how to address those weaknesses, is important for a healthy partnership. Partners can benefit from identifying how to soothe one another’s anxieties.”

It is no secret that for a relationship to be healthy, it is essential to accept the person as they are. We have to be deeply sensitive to one another's presence but not to a point where we do not express our self and simply keep the peace as this would end the relationship being ruled by one person and will never be balanced or healthy.

However, to maintain a healthy relationship, one needs a lot of dedication and acceptance. The definition becomes different in relationships between different people. Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Founder of NumroVani, lists 5 signs of a great relationship:

1. Acceptance - For a relationship to prosper, respect for each other and giving space to each other are essential. When individuals wish, desires are given respect; then the relationship becomes a good relationship. A relationship in which not your fouls or your flaws do not become an obstacle is a healthy relationship. When acceptance comes positively, then the result of it is also good.

2. Trust - Trust is the backbone of a healthy relationship. It involves honesty in the relationship. When you can pour out every truth in front of your partner without hesitation. You have trust in the love of your partner. A person who believes in your interests and encourages you in every rise or downfall of yours is the person to be trusted.

3. Transparent and open communication - Communication is the foundational principle that holds all relationships. When in a relationship you can pour your heart out and discuss each and everything, then it is a healthy relationship. A relationship in which the need for influencing one's partner is not required, and we respect the needs of our partners and accept the boundaries is the basis of a healthy relationship.

4. Intimacy - Intimacy and connection may thrive in healthy relationships if there is reciprocal regard and respect for each other. When partners can create appropriate boundaries, they may communicate honestly about their emotional and physical wants and how they manifest in their relationship. When it comes to intimacy, this involves discussing what you want, what you don't want, and how it makes you feel. To achieve success, this needs constant communication and attention to good partnerships. Physical intimacy should be such that the needs of both the partners are respected and fulfilled, then it leads to a healthy relationship.

5. Disagreements must be worked out - In any partnership, disagreements and friction are to be expected. It's not uncommon for a partner and me to hold differing opinions, values, and interests. Relationship conflicts may indicate that something needs to change. Seek expert help if needed to understand each other. Timely proactive assistance can save us from an unexpected future.

