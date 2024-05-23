7 check-in strategies for couples that can foster healthy relationships: Therapist explains

In a relationship, checking-in with each other helps in understanding each other better. Being patient in understanding and getting clarity about the relationship also helps the partner to feel seen, heard and valued. "A weekly or even a monthly relationship check-in is a great way to maintain open communication, strengthen your connection and address any concerns or issues that may arise. Remember, the goal of a check-in is to foster open communication and maintain a strong connection. Be sure to listen actively, offer support, and be receptive to feedback from your partner," wrote Therapist Lucille Shackleton. Being patient in understanding and getting clarity about the relationship also helps the partner to feel seen, heard and valued. (Unsplash)

Strategies that can help in fostering a healthy relationship:

Appreciation: Observing each other and making efforts for each other should be brought up and appreciated. This helps the partner to know that we have noticed their efforts.

Highlights: We should share the highlights of the week or the day with the partner. This should involve achievements and moments that brought us joy and pride.

Challenges: We should discuss the challenges and struggles we have faced as individuals and also as a couple. This can involve conflicts, stress, family-related issues, and many more.

Emotional wellbeing: We should regularly check-in to understand how the partner is doing emotionally. The struggles they are going through and the way they want us to show up for them – we should have clarity about it.

Relationship satisfaction: in a healthy relationship, we need to know if we are satisfied with the relationship. We should check-in with each other regarding it and try to know the changes that we should do to make the relationship better.

Problem-solving: In case of any ongoing conflict, we should make time to address it in a healthy manner. We should encourage each other to speak our heart out and find ways to solve the problem together.

Future plans: Schedules, responsibilities and the future plans we have with each other should be discussed and communicated clearly.