8 positive things you can do for your parents' mental well-being

Our parents dedicate their entire life for raising us in the best possible way and continue to provide us support even when we grow up and are always eager to provide solutions to the never-ending challenges that life can throw at us. However, as they grow old, they may have to depend on others as ageing can change their life in unexpected ways. Elderly are at an increased risk of mental health issues like anxiety, depression or dementia. They may also develop certain chronic diseases that can limit their movements and mobility. Taking out time to understand what they are going through and offering them solutions can help them feel supported and ensure they are hale and hearty. (Also read: International Day of Families: 12 ways spending time with family can boost well-being)

As we navigate the ups and downs of life, it's essential not to overlook the mental well-being of our parents, who have been there for us throughout our own journey. (Pexels)

"As we navigate the ups and downs of life, it's essential not to overlook the mental well-being of our parents, who have been there for us throughout our own journey. Supporting their mental health becomes paramount as they age, and our care and attention can make a significant difference. By practising empathy, encouraging self-care, providing practical support, fostering social connections, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and considering professional help if needed, you can contribute to their overall happiness and quality of life," says Dr (Prof.) R C Jiloha, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Paras Health, Gurugram.

WAYS TO ENHANCE YOUR PARENTS' MENTAL WELL-BEING

Here are ways you can enhance your parents' mental well-being:

1. Show empathy and active listening

"One of the most powerful ways to support your parents' mental health is by practising empathy and active listening. Take out time to engage in meaningful conversations with them, genuinely listening to their thoughts and feelings. Demonstrating understanding and validating their emotions creates a safe space for them to express themselves and alleviate any pent-up stress or worries," says Dr R C Jiloha.

2. Encourage self-care activities

Encouraging your parents to engage in self-care activities can significantly boost their mental well-being. Suggest hobbies or activities they enjoy, such as gardening, painting, reading, or practising mindfulness. By promoting self-care, you empower your parents to prioritize their own happiness and relaxation, fostering a positive mental state, says Dr Jiloha.

3. Encourage your parents to socialise

"Encourage parents to seek out peers and engage with community of their age. Many elderly people have moved away from their native place to be with their children or have lost their friends due to migration or death. They need to create their own social circle. Arrange for their outings or plan movies/parties so they are able to develop their own social network without overtly relying on children who have different interests," says Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali.

4. Spend quality time with them

"Spending quality time with your parents can have a positive impact on their mental health. Plan activities that you can enjoy together, such as going for walks, watching movies, playing games, or simply having heartfelt conversations. These moments of connection can bring joy and create lasting memories," says Dr Kapoor.

5. Offer practical support

"Helping your parents with practical tasks can alleviate their mental load and reduce stress. Offer assistance with household chores, grocery shopping, or managing their finances. By lending a hand, you allow them to focus on activities that bring them joy and peace of mind, thereby promoting their mental well-being," says Dr Jiloha.

6. Express your gratitude

"Regularly express your gratitude and affection towards your parents. Acknowledge their efforts and achievements, and let them know how much you value them. Simple gestures like saying 'thank you,' writing heartfelt notes, or giving hugs can have a profound impact on their self-esteem and emotional well-being," says Dr Kapoor.

7. Foster a healthy lifestyle

Physical and mental health are closely intertwined. Encourage your parents to prioritize a healthy lifestyle by engaging in regular exercise, eating nutritious meals, and getting sufficient sleep. Engage in physical activities together, prepare balanced meals, or assist them in establishing a consistent sleep routine. Promoting a healthy lifestyle enhances their overall well-being and boost their mental resilience, says Dr Jiloha.

8. Seek professional help

"If you notice that your parents are struggling with their mental health and it's affecting their daily life, encourage them to seek professional help. Offer assistance in finding a therapist, counsellor, or mental health support group. Sometimes, professional guidance can provide valuable tools and strategies for managing their mental well-being," says Dr Kapoor.

