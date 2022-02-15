Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain twin in white as they celebrate 'love together and forever': See pics and video

Actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, celebrated Valentine's Day in the most romantic way possible. The Pavitra Rishta actor took to Instagram on February 14 to post a video and pictures from her and Vicky's pre-wedding romantic photoshoot. It is all about the celebration of their love and companionship. We cannot help but swoon.

On Monday, Ankita took to Instagram to post several pictures from her pre-wedding photoshoot. They can be seen twinning in white ensembles for the romantic shoot. She captioned one of the posts, "I am absolutely, definitely, positively, unquestionably, beyond any doubt, in love with you. Celebrating love together and forever," the star captioned the clip. Scroll ahead to see the post.

The pictures from the photoshoot show Ankita and Vicky chilling on a yacht in Dubai. The couple laughed happily while looking into each other's eyes and embraced one another to get the photos clicked. One of the candid moments in the post shows Ankita sitting on Vicky's lap.

Ankita donned a sleeveless white gown featuring a corseted bodice, triple straps, pleated details, and a flowy skirt for the yacht shoot. She left her long tresses open with the minimal and elegant ensemble. Meanwhile, Vicky looked dapper in a white cotton shirt and matching pants.

On the other hand, Ankita and Vicky shot the pre-wedding video on the dunes in Dubai. The actor captioned it, "For the sake of love," and used the song Stand By Me for the background score. She served a jaw-dropping look in a white saree, and Vicky complemented her in a short white kurta and pants.

After Ankita posted the photos and video on her official page, her fans and followers liked and commented on the post. Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Cutest muah muah n hottest too." Another user commented, "God you both are killing it. My eyes are very blessed to see you both."

Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain on December 14 in Mumbai. The couple's wedding was attended by the who's who of the television industry.