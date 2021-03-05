Ankita says love everything without forgetting to love yourself, Milind agrees

Self-love is the best love, we have heard that a lot and fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar is also making a strong case for it in her recent Instagram post. Both, Ankita and her husband Milind Soman are known for their holistic way of living and are famous for urging fans to take care of their physical and mental health.

Ankita's recent post shows the marathon runner sitting atop a hill, braving the chilly weather in a pink puffer jacket while enjoying a beautiful sunset. She shared the gorgeous image with the caption, "Love everything without forgetting to love yourself #throwback to a beautiful moment with the sun in the mountains. Nature has all the answers. We just have to learn to listen. Let’s keep this beauty going, let’s take as many green/sustainable steps as we can. (sic)."

She also wrote about the small changes that she has made in her life that have in return made a big difference. She wrote, "Because the simplest things make a big difference. 2 basic things I have inculcated in my life are- Carry my own cloth bag when I go out shopping and carry my own bottle of water. Share the thing you changed or will change for a greener earth?"

Ankita's post garnered a lot of attention from her followers. Even her husband Milind Soman loved the ideas, which he showed by liking the post. Her followers took to the comments section to write about the changes that they have made in their daily lives. These changes ranged from using menstrual cups to metal straws and everything in-between. Have a look:

Comments on the post (Instagram/ankita_earthy)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are couple goals. The two keep showering each other with love on social media and make their fans go awww. They got married two years ago in a private ceremony in Alibaug, near Mumbai.

