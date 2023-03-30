In France, April Fool’s Day is referred to as ‘Poisson d’Avril’ where French kids tape a paper fish to their friends’ backs and when the person who is being pranked discovers this, their friend yells ‘Poisson d’Avril’ while in Scotland, April Fools’ goes on for two days where those who are pranked are referred to as gowks (cuckoo birds). April Fool’s Day, also known as All Fool’s Day is celebrated on April 1 every year but while pranking people is at an all time high this time of the year, it is important to remember to keep pranks fun, harmless and in good taste.

April Fool's Day 2023: 7 ways to prank someone over text (Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash)

Don't take things too far or do anything that could potentially hurt or offend someone. On that note, here are some harmless and playful ideas for pranking someone over text that do not violate the ethical and moral values -

Auto-correct prank: Change the settings on your friend's phone to auto-correct certain words or phrases to something silly or nonsensical. For example, you could change "hello" to "banana" or "how are you?" to “Do you like cheese?” "Wrong number" prank: Pretend to be someone else and text your friend as if they've got the wrong number. Have some fun with the conversation, maybe even give them a hard time for texting the wrong number. Emoji prank: Send a message to your friend with a string of random or nonsensical emojis. See if they can decipher the message, or watch them struggle to figure out what you're trying to say. Spelling mistake prank: Pretend that you're struggling with spelling and grammar by purposefully making mistakes in your text messages. See if your friend notices and corrects you or if they just get confused. Send them a fake screenshot: Create a fake screenshot of a message exchange that never happened but make it look real. Send it to your friend and see if they believe it. Typo prank: Swap out certain letters in words with other letters that are nearby on the keyboard. This can create some funny and confusing messages, like “Hlelo, waht's up?” Autocorrect disaster: Send your friend a message with a sentence that is completely mangled by auto-correct. For example, "I'm going to the barber shop to get my penguin trimmed." See how they react to the nonsense message.

