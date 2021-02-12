IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Are you in a toxic relationship?
Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård as Celeste and Perry in Big Little Lies. No amount of menace is okay in a relationship. (Image courtesy HBO)
Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård as Celeste and Perry in Big Little Lies. No amount of menace is okay in a relationship. (Image courtesy HBO)
relationships

Are you in a toxic relationship?

Controlling behaviours, denigration and cruelty are key indicators, but if that seems too complicated to assess, you can just ask yourself: Am I more stressed when I’m around my partner than when I’m not?
READ FULL STORY
By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:51 PM IST

“If you’re frequently anxious, doubting yourself or feeling drained and unhappy around your partner, it’s likely that you are in a toxic relationship,” says psychotherapist and relationship counsellor Aman Bhonsle.

A toxic relationship is defined as one that makes you feel uncomfortable about your life or who you are. It’s an equation in which one person has fallen into a habit of making the other feel there’s something wrong with them, and the other ends up feeling shamed and small.

“There’s a lot of blaming, a lot of guilt-tripping, coldness and unspoken feelings,” says Bhonsle. “A constant ‘You did this therefore I did that’. Typically, there’s a certain cantankerousness and frustration that defines such a relationship, with even the positive patterns a result more of habit than affection.”

Controlling behaviours are a common marker. These are usually a unidirectional flow of directives on how to speak, behave, dress, eat. “Often these comments are made under the guise of the other person watching out for you,” says psychologist and relationship counsellor Nisha Khanna. “Also look out for signs of control over your contact with the outside world — monitoring of your phone, social media accounts, even bank accounts.”

Toxic relationships are marked, Khanna adds, by displays of lack of trust, resentment and a loss of intimacy.

Can it be fixed? 

You can try to repair a toxic relationship, says Khanna. But a crucial first step is admitting that there is toxicity and it needs to be addressed. The three necessary phases would look like this:

Acknowledge: It is impossible to transition to a healthier pattern of loving, says Bhonsle, without openness and willingness from both partners to invest in correcting the toxic patterns. How this stage unfolds will determine whether the relationship can be salvaged.

Explore: Any reconciliation needs to be negotiated. It cannot be dictated or achieved through arm-twisting. Explore how the toxicity began, and how it was allowed to continue, in ways that ensure both partners emerge more vigilant.

Redefine: Re-examine how you treat each other and where your boundaries ought to lie. Return to a place of compassion and self-responsibility. This will mean talking more, and more honestly. Seek the help of a counsellor if this stage proves more difficult to navigate than you had expected.

A big part of redefining a formerly toxic relationship is recognising what a healthy one looks like. A good relationship is a place of kindness, support and encouragement, where the aim is for both people to help each other achieve goals that are both individual and shared.

A toxic relationship will also have good days that may look like this, followed by series of damaging events that leave the subject of the abuse confused and frustrated. Over time, the subject will begin to feel worthless, isolated, even deserving of the ill-treatment. “The self-doubt is a precursor to anxiety, and that can become its very own beast in the long run,” Bhonsle says.

It helps to lay down non-negotiable rules and boundaries, whether these are words or actions. Whether the relationship is repaired or ended, it is also important to ask why you stayed in it, Bhonsle says. “Was your self-worth linked to a successful or good-looking partner? Was it the financial support, or the fear of being lonely, that made you stay? Once you see the truth, it will set you free.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Self Made Man, a sculpture by Bobbie Carlyle. It’s easier to find what you want if you’ve worked to know and improve yourself.
Self Made Man, a sculpture by Bobbie Carlyle. It’s easier to find what you want if you’ve worked to know and improve yourself.
relationships

Have you defined what it is you want, asks dating coach Simran Mangharam

By Simran Mangharam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:18 PM IST
As with most things in life, the more clearly you can articulate your goal, the greater your chances of chasing it down effectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
relationships

For better and worse: Pandemic-era love stories

By Natasha Rego
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Even 2020 had some happy endings. On Valentine’s Day, meet couples who found that most elusive of things — love — in the midst of a lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård as Celeste and Perry in Big Little Lies. No amount of menace is okay in a relationship. (Image courtesy HBO)
Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård as Celeste and Perry in Big Little Lies. No amount of menace is okay in a relationship. (Image courtesy HBO)
relationships

Are you in a toxic relationship?

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Controlling behaviours, denigration and cruelty are key indicators, but if that seems too complicated to assess, you can just ask yourself: Am I more stressed when I’m around my partner than when I’m not?
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Maybe at a time when everything seems forbidden, sexuality has become one of our last bastions of freedom," said Patrick Pruvot, founder of the Passage du Desir chain of sex toy stores.(Unsplash)
"Maybe at a time when everything seems forbidden, sexuality has become one of our last bastions of freedom," said Patrick Pruvot, founder of the Passage du Desir chain of sex toy stores.(Unsplash)
relationships

Forced to stay home, French lovers turn to sex toys for Valentine's Day

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Deprived of lavish restaurants and forced to stay at home at night to curb the spread of the coronavirus, French lovers are turning to sex toys to spice up their Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
You can choose your level of difficulty in these “visual novel” games. Plots evolve through conversations conducted on chat. If you make the bot happy or respond in what is seen as a positive way, you can win points. If you mishandle the relationship, you could be stuck in a loop of bad results.
You can choose your level of difficulty in these “visual novel” games. Plots evolve through conversations conducted on chat. If you make the bot happy or respond in what is seen as a positive way, you can win points. If you mishandle the relationship, you could be stuck in a loop of bad results.
relationships

Partners in play: The new frontier in the world of online dating, is dating AI

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Bots powered by artificial intelligence are helping young adults practise how to navigate a relationship, overcome roadblocks, even just learn how to ask someone out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman prays during a religious ceremony at Phra Trimurti shrine, the God of Love to wish for luck in searching for soulmates ahead of Valentine's Day at Bangkok's shopping district, Thailand, Feb. 11, 2021.(Reuters)
A woman prays during a religious ceremony at Phra Trimurti shrine, the God of Love to wish for luck in searching for soulmates ahead of Valentine's Day at Bangkok's shopping district, Thailand, Feb. 11, 2021.(Reuters)
relationships

In search of soulmates, Thais flock to shrine of love ahead of Valentine's Day

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Tucked beside one of the capital's biggest shopping malls, the Trimurti shrine to Hinduism's three most powerful gods has become famous in Thailand as a place people visit every Thursday in the quest to find love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
relationships

Valentine's Day 2021: Ananya Panday shares her break up anthem, tips to move on

ANI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:31 PM IST
If you are one of those newly-single people trying to cope with the holiday, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's tips to move on could come in handy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The market is great here, but not big enough yet. It’s a matter of educating and spreading the word, says Aastha Khanna, the intimacy coordinator.
The market is great here, but not big enough yet. It’s a matter of educating and spreading the word, says Aastha Khanna, the intimacy coordinator.
relationships

‘Intimacy is a human need, then why not show it?

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:37 PM IST
We speak to Aastha Khanna — who claims to be the only certified intimacy coordinator from India — about the role of intimacy coordinators on set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The three-day high-profile conclave is being organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Kerala, in association with UN Women at the Gender Park here.(Pixabay)
The three-day high-profile conclave is being organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Kerala, in association with UN Women at the Gender Park here.(Pixabay)
relationships

Global meet on gender equality gets underway in Kerala

PTI, Kozhikode, Kerala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The International Conference on Gender Equality got underway here on Thursday with Kerala Social Justice and Women and Child Development Minister K K Shailaja emphasising the need to promote social entrepreneurship in a big way for the uplift of marginalised sections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ira Khan(Instagram)
Ira Khan(Instagram)
relationships

Ira Khan opens up about battling depression, Shonali Bose applauds her honesty

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:15 PM IST
In a recent post, Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan shared how she was battling depression during her cousin's wedding, and The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose couldn't help but applaud Ira for her honesty and courage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pet pooches seek child-like attention, put a 'dog show' when humans are watching(Photo by Valerie Elash on Unsplash)
Pet pooches seek child-like attention, put a 'dog show' when humans are watching(Photo by Valerie Elash on Unsplash)
relationships

Pet pooches seek child-like attention, put a 'dog show' when humans are watching

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:09 AM IST
  • Dogs who have the chance to play with each other whenever they want to, are much more likely to get up off their butts and start playing when a person is just paying attention to them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Calling such treatment of children “intolerable,” the justice ministry said in a statement that “the government is determined to act quickly to implement the changes that our society expects.”(Pixabay)
Calling such treatment of children “intolerable,” the justice ministry said in a statement that “the government is determined to act quickly to implement the changes that our society expects.”(Pixabay)
relationships

French government seeks to set age for sexual consent at 15

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:01 PM IST
The change would still need to be enshrined in law, but the announcement is a major step after years of efforts to toughen French protection for children victims of rape and sexual violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

How shared partisanship and social media ties are linked

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Many people value partisanship as key to their identity. However, it is unclear whether individuals are more likely to form social connections based entirely on shared partisanship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban(Photo by Jana Sabeth on Unsplash)
Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban(Photo by Jana Sabeth on Unsplash)
relationships

Russian LGBTQ audience welcomes queer online romantic series amid gay ban

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • Russian film director Andrei Fenochka's online series, Here I Come, about queer young people has been welcomed by the audience as a romantic story that mixes 'mystics, dreams and everyday life'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youngsters take a stroll on a pleasant evening ahead of Valentine’s Day in the Capital. (PHOTO: Sonu Mehta/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
Youngsters take a stroll on a pleasant evening ahead of Valentine’s Day in the Capital. (PHOTO: Sonu Mehta/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
relationships

Valentine’s in Covid times: Pressure test for young denizens

By Aprajita Sharad and Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:23 AM IST
The pressure of setting up the perfect date, amid the pandemic, seems to have taken over the minds of young couples in Delhi-NCR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP