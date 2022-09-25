Ayurveda expert on secret to having a loving, nurturing relationship

When people fall in love, they invest a lot of emotions in their relationship. From noticing small things about their partner, asking about their well-being every now and then, to finding novel ways to surprise their beloved, they do not leave any stone unturned. As the relationship moves ahead and the time passes, the motivation and inclination to express love through these little but significant gestures often run out resulting in a relationship losing its intensity. In addition to this, not being mindful about how you are conversing with your partner can do further damage. (Also read: Ways pandemic has changed our relationship with partners, friends and colleagues)

It is said that familiarity breeds contempt. Staying in each other's company for too long or knowing everything about them, can make one take the other for granted. During their fights, couples tend to use toxic words at times but later regret saying them. Accumulation of these toxic statements can make the relationship weaker in the course of time. As per Ayurveda one should be careful about expressing emotions as hurtful words can do real damage. (Also read: Why women continue to stay with men who cheat; expert offers insight)

Words have the power to kill or heal, says Ayurveda expert Dr Rekha Radhamony in her recent Instagram post, advising her followers to choose their power carefully.

"Ayurveda says expressing emotions and uttering hurtful words can do more harm than good. Always keep in mind your higher goal for the relationship. Is it love, respect and gentleness? Then be that person to them," says the expert.

"Hold that toxic word. Hold that toxic emotion. Hold that toxic thought. Take a moment to think if this word, or this expression of emotion is helping with the higher goal you have for the relationship. Let your words and emotional expression be healing and gentle to the other person. This will let your relationship flourish," adds Dr Radhamony.

So, the next time you are going to say something mean to your partner...just do not. Have a healthy conversation expressing your concerns peacefully instead.

