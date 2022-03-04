Kriti Sanon makes us fall in love with backless chiffon sarees this summer

Sarees worn by Bollywood celebrities have been trend setters for fashion enthusiasts in India and this summer season, Kriti Sanon makes us fall in love with backless chiffon sarees. Proving that chiffon sarees are ethnic summer wardrobe's mainstays, Kriti aced jaw dropping looks in an orange saree and a green saree, both with backless blouses, which are all the fashion inspo we need to conquer the trend like a pro.

A slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot have been currently flooding the Internet and we are smitten as they show the diva putting her sartorial foot forward and setting the fashion police on immediate alert. One set of pictures feature Kriti donning a lime green cut sleeves choli that sported tropical floral prints all over in dark green, blue orange, yellow and other summery hues.

It was layered with a flowy chiffon saree that was composed of 100% sustainable fibers making it eco-conscious and cruelty-free. The saree too was inspired by tropical flora and fauna and sported a burst of prints and delicate embroidery that evoked joy and sunshine.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Kriti accessorised the look with a tiny blue bindi to ace the ethnic look, a pair of kundan earrings from Blissful and a statement finger ring. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Kriti amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

In another picture, Kriti was seen dolled up in an orange strappy blouse that knotted into a sultry bow behind her back. The sleeveless orange blouse was teamed with a flowy orange chiffon saree that was imbued with the spirit of the tropics and sported the eclectic mix of prints depicting magpies weaving in and out of flowers.

The luxuriously light sustainable, vegan fabric featured subtle embroidery. Completing her attire with a pair of flats, Kriti left her luscious tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle and accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings from Aquamarine Jewellery.

Wearing a dab of coral lipstick shade, Kriti amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look. Striking sultry poses for the camera in the six yards of elegance, Kriti set the Internet on fire and saree lovers like us swooning.

The ensembles are credited to Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. Both the sarees originally costs ₹70,000 each on the designer website.

Kriti Sanon's green saree from Anita Dongre (anitadongre.com)

Kriti Sanon's orange saree from Anita Dongre (anitadongre.com)

Kriti Sanon was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Sukriti Grover, Vani Gupta and Vasudha Guptaa.