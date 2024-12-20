Brush with a manipulative ex-girlfriend? Study says society might be to blame for her behaviour

Men, ever had a manipulative ex that almost made you swear off dating for good? Don’t antagonize your ex, blame society. Social structure shapes personality in more ways than you can think. A study published in the International Journal of Personality Psychology revealed intriguing insights that found a connection between manipulative women and gender inequality. It explained that the level of gender equality in a country could influence how likely women are to display Machiavellian traits. Machiavellian traits are negative behaviours like manipulation, deceit, and exploitation. The gap in access to resources can make a woman more manipulative.(Shutterstock)

Gender inequality’s Influence on women’s behaviour

The study examined Machiavellianism, a negative personality trait characterized by a cunning, deceitful approach in order to gain power over others and achieve one's goals. Gender equality influences this Machiavellian behaviour. The researchers found that in countries with greater gender equality, women tend to have lower levels of Machiavellianism, whereas in countries with gender inequality, women exhibit higher levels of Machiavellianism.

The study findings show that when women have better access to equal resources, opportunities, and power, they don’t feel the need to rely on manipulative behaviours. Machiavellianism is all about gaining power through sly tactics, so in any country which has very low gender equality, women may resort to manipulative methods to control restrictive environments and secure their place. As women gain greater autonomy, agency and the resources needed to succeed, they may no longer feel constrained by the need to manipulate their environment.

Gender paradox

Machiavellianism in women differed based on the gender equality levels, the case was different for men. The study finding found that men consistently scored much higher than women on Machiavellianism, regardless of the gender equality levels in their respective countries. So the structure of the society did not contribute to Machiavellianism in men. This suggests that male tendencies toward manipulation and deceit are more consistent across different societal structures.

The researchers called it a ‘gender equality paradox.’ It indicated that gender equality can sometimes increase, rather than decrease, psychological and behavioural differences between men and women. Men, regardless of resource scarcity, tend to exhibit Machiavellianism, while women unconsciously engage in such behaviour as a way to gain footing in the restrictive society.

