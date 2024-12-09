Planning your big first date? Study says pay attention to what you order

The first date can be all about navigating an array of awkward conversations or mismatched opinions. However, a recent study led by Talker Research states that it all start’s from the stomach and dietary choices. Also read | Dating tips: Going out on your first date? Check out these rules millennials love to follow to impress their partner The study proves that modern dating scenario might just revolve around food, and the significant role that food can play in bringing two people together romantically. (Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The research was conducted on 2,000 adults who explored the ways that dating can be influenced by choices. Most of the participants revealed that a meal can be the secret ingredient of a memorable date. This proves that modern dating scenario might just revolve around food, and the significant role that food can play in bringing two people together romantically.

The participants agreed that dinner dates are a major part of deciding on a relationship. 41% of the participants stated that the first dinner date should be sit-in, and 63% voted that the location of the dinner date has an essential impact. Also read | 10 better first-date ideas, because a coffee date is so yesterday

Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão, in a statement, said, “When it comes to picking a restaurant, having variety is key. Especially if it’s a first date and you’re not sure exactly what the other person likes, you want to pick a location with something for everyone.”

The relationship between food and a first date.(Pexels)

The survey revealed surprising results:

The survey revealed what your potential partner might look for in the first date. Conversation style, topics of discussion and body language are observed. During the second date, it is essential to pay close attention to being kind to staffs, chewing quietly and staying off the phone. Also read | Things women should notice about men on their first date

The survey also suggested meal choices for people who are looking to make a great first impression. The top first-date meal choices include roasted chicken breast (44%), salmon (28%), seared steak (26%), and filet mignon (23%). 54% of the participants voted for trying out a new restaurant for the first time going out with someone, while 74% said that they prefer to wait until they are casually dating.