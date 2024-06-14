10 better first-date ideas, because a coffee date is so yesterday

You finally match on the dating app or summon the courage to ask your crush out, but then you dull all the love in the air when you take them on a coffee date. What a buzzkill with the dreadful small talk and awkward, tight-lipped smiles. Or maybe, they take you to a cafe for the first date. It’s not anyone’s fault really, first coffee dates are so mainstream that they are almost synonymous with cafes now. But it’s high time to skip the coffee date and make the first interaction less awkward and more engaging. For the sparks to fly, Cupid craves creativity. Here are some first-date ideas that aren’t the regular coffee, movie, or dinner dates. Ditch the dull coffee dates with more exciting dates.

1. Nature walk

A nature walk is a great outdoor date. Strolling in a park and just being at one with nature eases conversations. It’s a low-pressure date activity and helps to learn more about each other in a relaxed setting. If a solo nature walk is not your thing or may seem intimidating with your new date, many cities have groups that organise nature walks.

2.Go Karting

For all racing lovers or thrill seekers, go-karting is a no-brainer. A banter over your favourite F1 team or driver, before you two settle to race against each other seems thrilling. The adrenaline-filled experience is sure to leave an indelible impression on your date. Go-kart racing builds excitement, making it an adventurous date idea.

3.Planetarium

Star gazing is a romantic bucket-list experience, but the city's light pollution hides the jewels of the night from human vision. However, you can experience the celestial awe in a planetarium. Don’t dismiss it as a school field trip. There’s nothing more intimate than discussing the secrets of the universe together. A planetarium is a dome-shaped theatre that projects recorded video onto the inner ceiling to stimulate astronomical wonders- be it indoor sky gazing or the creation of the universe. The vastness of space makes one feel minuscule, making the canon event of meeting each other feel surreal. For all the science geeks, lovers of cosmic mysteries, and deep conversations, the planetarium is the one for you.

4.Karaoke

Unleash the bathroom singers in you, and vibe together. Let’s be honest, everyone’s a Taylor Swift or Arijit Singh in the bathroom, with shampoo bottles as mics in our hands, in imaginary bathroom concerts. With Karaoke, you can belt out your favourite tunes with someone special, and bond over the shared love for music. Maybe you can cheer each other, or get on a cheesy duet. Karaoke is a light-hearted, playful first-date idea.

5. Painting

You can paint something together or for one another. You can exchange your canvas with your date every 10 minutes and see how the final products reflect both your styles. Painting is a creative activity that makes you work together and have fun. Many studios offer paint and sip, which indulge your creative needs.

6. Make a terrarium

Be gods together and build a little world. A terrarium is a glass jar where you create, a self-sustaining ecosystem- with soil layers, plants, moss, and succulents. It’s like a mini-garden, enclosed within a glass jar. Many terrarium workshops conduct terrarium-making classes you can attend together, or you can make one yourself and collect the materials from your nearest park.

7. Amusement Park

Crank up the energy at an amusement park as you hold hands and yell as the roller coaster plummets or savour sweet treats together. It’s a bold and fun way to break away from awkward conversations.

8. Escape Room

The adrenaline-fueled experience is a thrilling first-date idea where you work together and put your problem-solving skills to the test. Race against the time to solve the clues, understand the codes, and navigate your way out together from the themed escape rooms. The sense of achievement is rewarding.

9.Explore history together

Explore the hidden gems of your city together as you learn more about history and indulge in local delights. Visit museums, old markets, and historical landmarks, which are rooted deep in tradition. Go full-on desi and immerse in your city’s local history.

10. Read together

Embark on a literary adventure and share your TBR (to-be-read list.) Recommend each other books based on the conversations you had and make personalised bookmarks. For all those with a love for reading, it is a great way to bond.

That's all from us, go and get creative now and have a great first date!

