Art for heart’s sake: Museums are where singles are mingling
Feb 16, 2024 10:06 AM IST
Date nights at the museum. Singles mixers at galleries. The art world is helping couples make a connection. Is a meet-cute just an exhibition away?
It’s a meet-cute even Nancy Meyers couldn’t have dreamed up. Local man, fed up of the shallow pickings on Tinder, heads to the museum to enjoy their latest exhibition in peace. Meanwhile, local woman, out with her girl gang, is there too. Their eyes don’t meet. Instead, both of them are transfixed by a single canvas. They’re both drawn to the same exhibits in the gallery. And, hello, they’ve both signed up for the 5pm watercolours workshop. By sunset, they’ve painted their hearts out, been intellectually stimulated and vulnerable in a way few people are with strangers. It’s a match made in paint.
Share this article