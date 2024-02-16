Art for heart’s sake: Museums are where singles are mingling

It’s a meet-cute even Nancy Meyers couldn’t have dreamed up. Local man, fed up of the shallow pickings on Tinder, heads to the museum to enjoy their latest exhibition in peace. Meanwhile, local woman, out with her girl gang, is there too. Their eyes don’t meet. Instead, both of them are transfixed by a single canvas. They’re both drawn to the same exhibits in the gallery. And, hello, they’ve both signed up for the 5pm watercolours workshop. By sunset, they’ve painted their hearts out, been intellectually stimulated and vulnerable in a way few people are with strangers. It’s a match made in paint.

Bonding over art allows for smoother conversations about faith and politics than a dating-app DM does. (Shutterstock)