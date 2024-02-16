 Art for heart’s sake: Museums are where singles are mingling - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Art for heart’s sake: Museums are where singles are mingling

Art for heart’s sake: Museums are where singles are mingling

ByRiddhi Doshi
Feb 16, 2024 10:06 AM IST

Date nights at the museum. Singles mixers at galleries. The art world is helping couples make a connection. Is a meet-cute just an exhibition away?

It’s a meet-cute even Nancy Meyers couldn’t have dreamed up. Local man, fed up of the shallow pickings on Tinder, heads to the museum to enjoy their latest exhibition in peace. Meanwhile, local woman, out with her girl gang, is there too. Their eyes don’t meet. Instead, both of them are transfixed by a single canvas. They’re both drawn to the same exhibits in the gallery. And, hello, they’ve both signed up for the 5pm watercolours workshop. By sunset, they’ve painted their hearts out, been intellectually stimulated and vulnerable in a way few people are with strangers. It’s a match made in paint.

Bonding over art allows for smoother conversations about faith and politics than a dating-app DM does. (Shutterstock)
Bonding over art allows for smoother conversations about faith and politics than a dating-app DM does. (Shutterstock)
In New Zealand, Auckland Museum has an annual Valentine’s Day singles event, Mingle At The Museum.
In New Zealand, Auckland Museum has an annual Valentine’s Day singles event, Mingle At The Museum.
In New York, the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosts Date Night at The Met on Fridays and Saturdays.
In New York, the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosts Date Night at The Met on Fridays and Saturdays.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On