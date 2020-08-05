e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman meets unlikely ‘friend’ while on a nature walk. ‘Best ferns ever,’ say people

Woman meets unlikely ‘friend’ while on a nature walk. ‘Best ferns ever,’ say people

“Luckily their relationship has strong roots,” commented a Reddit user on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 05, 2020 11:42 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the woman looking towards her ‘freind’.
The image shows the woman looking towards her ‘freind’. (Reddit/@its_ok_ihad_subway)
         

A video of a woman meeting her unlikely ‘friend’ while on a nature walk has sparked a pun fest on Reddit. Though just nine seconds long, chances are the clip will tempt you to join the pun contest too while making you chuckle at the same time.

“On a nature walk when I came across a friend,” shared with this caption the video opens with a woman walking in a tree covered area. Suddenly she stops and looks at her side with a surprised expression which soon changes into a huge smile. Immediately she starts waving at the direction she’s looking at. The camera then pans away from the woman and towards the other side to reveal the mysterious ‘friend.’ Take a look to see her ‘buddy.’

On a nature walk when I came across a friend from r/MadeMeSmile

If you’re still chuckling after seeing the video, we’ll give you some time to catch your breath. Since being shared just a few hours ago, the video has collected over 37,000 upvotes - and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 280 comments with several sharing pun-filled reactions.

“It’s obvious they’re close friends! It’s gonna be hard when he leaves,” joked a Reddtor. To which another replied, “Yeah, she usually doesn’t take nature walks but wanted to branch out.” A third joined in to take the conversation further and shared, “Best ferns forever.” This sentiment was supported by several others too.

“It’s obvious, everything looks well plant out,” creatively wrote a Redditor. “Luckily their relationship has strong roots,” commented another. “That’s so ferny,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomi poojan
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomi poojan
PM Modi reaches Ayodhya, quick prayer at Hanuman Garhi before bhoomi poojan ceremony
PM Modi reaches Ayodhya, quick prayer at Hanuman Garhi before bhoomi poojan ceremony
Ramcharitmanas, congratulatory messages: What BJP leaders said ahead of Ayodhya bhoomi pujan
Ramcharitmanas, congratulatory messages: What BJP leaders said ahead of Ayodhya bhoomi pujan
Live: PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya, first stop Hanuman Garhi temple
Live: PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya, first stop Hanuman Garhi temple
PM leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
PM leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
Ram dhun reverberates: Indians in US celebrate bhoomi pujan
Ram dhun reverberates: Indians in US celebrate bhoomi pujan
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In