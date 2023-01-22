BTS V aka Kim Taehyung quotes that will fuel your ambition, self love, romance

It is BTS world and we are so thankful to them for letting us live in it or so BTS Army i.e. fans of the South Korean boy band would claim as they are often seen taking a leaf out of the Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bangtan Boys' book where RM (Kim Namjoon), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jung Kook (Jeon Jungkook) are always preaching self-expression, self-love, autonomy and breaking of boundaries while advocating for self-acceptance and that is exactly the positive energy we need this Sunday as we welcome a new week. Always the one to light up a room with their individual charismatic personalities, flawless choreography and singing in frigid temperatures or drizzling rain, the international superstars are always seen paving the way for healing messages, raw emotions and professional playfulness.

Among them, one can't help but notice V aka Kim Taehyung who is the most bubbly, outgoing and carefree member of BTS and the 27-year-old idol is known for his avant-garde fashion where he is hugely influential for in the fashion world but him being eccentric and quirky are traits that make him stand out. In his LIVE concerts and social media interactions, he is often seen motivating the BTS Army to be the best versions of themselves, creating a sense of community while portraying a wholesome human connection that has them soaring to new heights every day.

Given his humble reckoning of every milestone, here are the best quotes by Tae Tae that will fuel your ambition, self love and romance:

“Don't be trapped in someone else's dream” “When things get hard, stop for awhile and look back and see how far you’ve come. Don’t forget how rewarding it is. You are the most beautiful flower, more than anyone else in this world.” “Purple is the last colour of the rainbow colours. So means I will trust and love you for a long time.” “Trust is like paper. When it crumbles, it will never be perfect again.” “I have a big heart full of love, so please take it all.” “You know you really love someone, when you don’t hate them for breaking your heart.” “Hard work will never betray you.” “You can’t just come into someone’s life, make them feel special and then leave.” “Even though it’s tough, we can endure it and keep going.” “Forget what hurt you but never forget what it taught you.”

