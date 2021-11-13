Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Children’s Day 2021: History, Significance and all that you need to know

Children’s Day 2021: Children’s Day is celebrated every year on Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary. It is observed to create awareness on children education, rights and to see that proper care is accessible to all.
Children’s Day 2021: History, Significance and all that you need to know(https://in.pinterest.com/)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Children’s Day 2021: Children are the foundation of a better tomorrow. Every year, Children’s Day is celebrated all across India on November 14. This day was chosen to celebrate as Children’s Day after the death of India’s first prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, adorably referred to as Chacha Nehru. Jawaharlal Nehru celebrated his birthday on November 14. Nehru was a great advocate for children’s right and for an all-inclusive education system where knowledge is accessible to all. He believed that children are the future of the country and the foundation of a society, and hence, everyone’s well-bring should be taken care of.

History and Significance:

Earlier, Children’s Day was celebrated in India on November 20, the day World Children’s Day is celebrated by the United Nations. However, after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, a resolution was passed in the Indian Parliament to mark his birthday as Children’s Day. Jawaharlal Nehru died in the year of 1964, and since then, to commemorate his birth anniversary, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14.

Apart from Nehru’s birth anniversary, Children’s Day is also celebrated to raise awareness on children education, rights and to see that proper care is accessible to all. ““The children of today will make the India of tomorrow,” said Jawaharlal Nehru, once.

ALSO READ: Happy Children's Day 2021: Quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru, wishes, images, messages

RELATED STORIES

Children’s Day is celebrated in an adorable fashion, all over the country. This the day when children are showered with a lot of love, gifts and pampering. Children’s Day is observed in schools, where the teachers put up programmes and entertaining performances for the children. They are also showered with gifts, consisting of eatables, books and cards. Last year due to the pandemic, most of the Children’s Day celebrations took place through online platforms like Zoom. However, with the country opening up and the children going back to the school, grand performances and celebrations await them.

