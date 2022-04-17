Don't want to fall prey to any pet scam? Here's how to identify fraud, be aware

Ask any animal lover and they'll gush that all they need is an off-day at their respective workplace to unwind with furry friends and the pictures of celebrities enjoying the perks of taking their pets to their workplace left us yearning for the same. Scroll through social media and your feeds will be flooded with paww-dorable relationships that only enhanced further amid the Covid-19 lockdowns while leaving others vowing to get a pet, first thing when the pandemic eases.

However, pet scams have been going on for some years now where scammers try to get money from people who are looking to adopt a pet or establish connections with pet parents online via fake websites or by using names of other pet brands. Experts have pointed out that there is a pattern in which these scammers operate which can help us pinpoint their unethical practices.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Faisal Islam, Co-Founder of Carry My Pet shared tips that anyone can do to prevent a pet fraud with themselves or anyone they know. He advised:

1. Do not believe everything that is being told to you. Ask for details, counter question, ask for contact information, shipper/courier company’s name in case the offender is claiming to use a third-party transportation service, breeder’s identification and the registration number in case the pet seller is posing as a breeder or is able to give breeder’s name.

2. Try to shop/adopt in person from reliable sources.

3. Never engage in a financial transaction before completing an extensive research about the person you are dealing with.

4. Always ask to see the pet via video calls on short notice if you are unable to pay a physical visit.

5. If a certain person is posing as a member of an organization, you must search the internet about the said organization and talk to their representatives on the official contact number or email.

He also suggested identifying the scamming practices by noticing a few signs like:

1. The scammers will narrate a sad story to go with their offer.

2. Try to sound more convincing.

3. The offenders would use highly plagiarised text.

4. Offer expensive pets for just the shipping fee.

In case you or someone you know has been a victim of pet scam or have come across such practice in Delhi, you must report it on www.cybercelldelhi.in