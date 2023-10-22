Dos and don'ts of texting in dating: Tips for navigating modern romance through your smartphone

From not replying instantly to waiting three days before texting your date, these traditional texting guidelines are so outdated in the modern dating environment given how connected we are today thanks to technology and how much time we spend staring at our phones. In the digital era, where dating has been narrowed down to the right swipes and Insta-dming, texting rules play an important role in building new connections.

Texting etiquette in dating: Dos and don'ts for successful communication(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the early stages of dating, texting is a great way to flirt and build closeness and intimacy. It's also an easy way to let someone know you're thinking about them. That is if it's used effectively. Yes, you read that right. There are some guidelines for texting when you're dating that can really make or break your connection. Texting etiquette is constantly evolving. But don't worry, we've got you covered. Read on to learn the rules to ace your dating texting game. (Also read: 9 common early dating mistakes you must avoid for a more fulfilling romantic journey )

Dos and don'ts of texting while dating

Kelsey Wonderlin, Dating Coach and Licensed Therapist shared in her recent Instagram post some important dos and don'ts to keep in mind while dating.

Don't: Jumping to conclusions when they haven't responded or making assumptions about how not getting a reply from them meant something.

Do: Ask yourself: "Is this level of communication working for me?"

Don't: Constantly ever thinking about who should text first.

Do: Discuss texting preferences early on to set the tone for healthy communication and avoid confusion or anxiety later.

Don't: Playing games, such as purposely waiting to text back.

Do: Find out what type of texter they are so you don't become anxious or offended later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are some questions that can help you discuss texting preferences early on:

1. What are the types of texters, and how can you tell which one the person you’re dating is?

2.What’s a reasonable level of communication to expect from someone you’re dating? Is it a red flag if they “aren’t a good texter?”

3. What if I initiate and they don’t reciprocate?

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON