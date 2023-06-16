Father's Day 2023: 5 special things to do for your father every day

From strict to doting, fathers in modern times have evolved to be more involved in co-parenting than ever before. While a few decades back, fathers were encouraged to not show their emotions or express their feelings openly with their children, today's dads are way relaxed and fun and are enjoying a better mental health as a result. Especially with a working spouse, balancing professional responsibilities and family life is a journey that is often travelled together. From guiding us towards a better life, encouraging us to make our own mistakes to disciplining us when required, many of today's fathers truly deserve the title of super dad. International Father's Day (June 18) is just round the corner and it's the perfect opportunity to make our dads feel special and remind them to take some free time for their own well-being. It is also the occasion to remind ourselves to do little things for our father every day so that they don't feel overburdened. (Also read: Father's Day: Dads, lose your belly fat with these simple lifestyle changes)

Father's Day (June 18) is just round the corner and it's the perfect opportunity to make our dads feel special and remind them to take some free time for their own well-being. (Pexels)

Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali in an interview with HT Digital shares ways to make your father feel special every day.

1. Express your gratitude

Take a moment each day to express your gratitude to your father. It can be a simple 'thank you' for something he has done or a heartfelt appreciation for his presence in your life. Let him know that you recognise his efforts and that you value him.

2. Spend quality time together

Dedicate some time each day to spend quality moments with your father. It could be having a meal together, going for a walk, watching a favourite show, or engaging in a hobby or activity that both of you enjoy. The key is to create opportunities for bonding and meaningful conversations.

3. Help with tasks

Offer your assistance to your father with tasks or responsibilities he might have. It could be helping him with household chores, running errands, or taking care of certain responsibilities that he would appreciate having support with. Showing your willingness to lend a hand demonstrates your care and consideration.

4. Listen attentively

Be an attentive listener when your father wants to share his thoughts, experiences, or concerns. Show genuine interest in what he has to say, and provide a safe space for him to express himself. Offering your ear and your undivided attention can be a powerful way to make your father feel valued and heard.

5. Random acts of kindness

Surprise your father with random acts of kindness throughout the day. It could be leaving him a thoughtful note, preparing his favourite snack or drink, or doing something special that you know he would appreciate. These small gestures can go a long way in making him feel loved and cherished.

