Founder of dating app only for separated, divorced singles reveals if India is ready to find love a second time

Dating in India is no longer limited to first relationships or traditional matchmaking. As attitudes towards divorce, separation and remarriage evolve, more people are turning to dating platforms to find meaningful relationships later in life. Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack and Rebounce, India’s first serious matchmaking and matrimony platform for divorced, separated and widowed singles, speaks to HT Lifestyle about the changing dating landscape, what people seeking serious relationships want today, the challenges of online dating, and how technology is shaping the way Indians find partners. (Also read: Love without limits: How digital dating is redefining romance in India )

Your platform describes itself as India’s first serious matchmaking and matrimony platform for divorced, separated and widowed singles. What does “serious” mean in practical terms, and how do you ensure users are genuinely looking for a committed relationship or marriage?

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We have experience running a dating app, QuackQuack, where most users are first-time daters seeking connections ranging from casual to serious. Divorced singles, however, often join with the intention of finding a serious relationship that could lead to remarriage.

That’s where Rebounce comes in. It offers a dedicated space for previously married singles to connect with people who share similar goals and get to know each other in a safer environment. The platform focuses on serious matchmaking for those seeking a second chance at love and considering remarriage.

What shifts are you noticing in how Indians view finding love again and embracing second chances?

Since the launch of Rebounce, we have seen around seven lakh profiles join the platform, which is a strong indication that attitudes towards finding love after divorce, separation or widowhood are changing.

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{{^usCountry}} We are also seeing a growing number of single parents exploring relationships again. In these cases, conversations naturally go beyond the couple to include questions around children, parenting and how two families can blend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We are also seeing a growing number of single parents exploring relationships again. In these cases, conversations naturally go beyond the couple to include questions around children, parenting and how two families can blend. {{/usCountry}}

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The change is most prominent in metropolitan cities, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are also catching up. Based on the engagement we are seeing on the platform, I would say things are moving in a positive direction.

What are the biggest mistakes people make when creating a dating or matchmaking profile, particularly when they are looking for a serious relationship?

Some users treat their profile like an afterthought. They don’t add a clear picture, write a detailed bio or provide enough information about themselves, making it difficult for potential matches to understand who they are or what they are looking for.

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If you are looking for a serious relationship, your profile needs to give people enough substance to make a genuine connection. Simply being present on the platform is not enough. You have to put your best foot forward and create a profile that feels authentic, active and stands out for the right reasons.

Has the rise of AI changed online dating? Are you seeing people use AI to write bios, create photos or even craft messages and does that make dating more authentic or less so?

We see a mixed response to how people use AI. We specifically do not encourage AI-generated or heavily altered profile photos because that can become a form of catfishing. We reject profiles that use misleading AI-generated images.

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However, when it comes to bios, we are more open to AI assistance. Not everyone knows how to express themselves well in writing, so using AI to articulate their thoughts can be helpful, as long as the information remains genuine.

We also see users turning to AI when a conversation reaches a dead end or when they need an icebreaker or pickup line. AI can be an amazing tool to push a conversation forward, but it can never replace the authenticity required to sustain a connection.

To succeed in online dating, users must prioritise intentionality in their profiles and connections.

Are dating apps actually making people pickier, or are users simply overwhelmed by too many choices? What are you seeing among your users?

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It can get overwhelming, with so many profiles available at your fingertips. The solution is to be more intentional with your matches. You have to proactively narrow down your choices and make conscious decisions.

It is not a numbers game. Matching with one compatible user can be much more effective than matching with 10 incompatible people. What we see is that men tend to express interest more broadly, while women are generally more selective. On average, men may show interest in around 60 out of 100 profiles they see, whereas women may shortlist only 10 to 15.

The important thing is to create a smaller and more relevant pool of potential matches so users can focus on getting to know the right people instead of becoming overwhelmed by too many choices.

Why has ghosting become so common in modern dating, and what advice do you have for users dealing with it?

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Ghosting was always a part of dating, and it will likely continue to be, especially when people have access to a large pool of potential matches. When two people realise they are not as compatible as they initially thought, disappearing can sometimes feel like the easier way out.

It is part of the dating process. While apps can discourage it, they cannot eliminate ghosting because ultimately it is an individual behavioural choice. What users can do is approach dating with realistic expectations and not get overly invested in every match too quickly.

Expecting ghosting as a possible outcome can help reduce the disappointment and make people more cautious during the initial chatting phase. At least that way, it would not feel like a personal rejection and moving on could become easier.

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Dating apps should address increasing online scams with AI-driven safety measures, ensuring a secure environment for users.

With fake profiles, scams and catfishing becoming growing concerns on dating platforms, how do you verify users and protect them from fraud or harassment?

Online scams are indeed a growing concern, so safety is a major priority for us. At Rebounce, we use AI extensively to identify patterns, alongside a 24/7 moderation team to detect suspicious activity and potentially fake profiles.

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For example, when someone creates a fake profile, we can detect it and save their photo. If they try to create another fake profile, we can identify them using AI-powered pattern detection and face matching, and suspend the account. The network of people creating fake profiles also tends to exhibit certain patterns, which AI helps detect. This helps prevent around 90 to 95% of fake users from using the platform.

For harassment, we have strict community rules, along with filters and AI systems that identify abusive or inappropriate messages. Users are warned when they attempt to send such content, while repeat offenders are suspended from the platform.

A recent report by a web tech platform,WedMeGood, reveals about one-third of engaged couples in India found their partners via dating apps.

How is your platform different from traditional matrimony websites and mainstream dating apps, and what is your biggest USP?

Traditional platforms tend to focus on parameters such as physical appearance, education, salary and family background, with greater family involvement in the process.

Rebounce takes a broader, more situation-specific approach. Through its questions and filters, users can better express who they are and understand their matches, including whether they have children, how a partner would fit into their existing life, how they would navigate a blended family, and what they want from a future relationship.

Our biggest USP is moving from superficial and material compatibility to practical compatibility. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, Rebounce focuses on real-life questions that matter when considering marriage for a second time.

Looking ahead, what do you think the future of relationships and matchmaking in India will look like over the next five years?

The next five years are going to be much more diverse. We are already seeing new concepts emerge, from offline mixers and singles’ meetups to community-based events built around shared interests and niche matchmaking platforms like Rebounce.

There is experimentation with everything from interest-based communities to matching people based on visual preferences. Gen Z is currently a major audience, and their expectations and perceptions around relationships are quite different from previous generations.

We are excited to see how things evolve, whether technology makes finding the right person easier or simply gives people more ways to meet and connect.