Friendship Day: 6 telltale signs that your friend doesn't respect you

Friends are our lifeline and among our greatest emotional support. No wonder, we don't think twice before baring our heart out to them, often engaging in deep conversations. It's true that there is no better therapist than a friend and talking to them can make you forget about your worries. Friends hold much significance in our life and it's important to choose your pals with care as investing in wrong friendships can make you regret. A person who respects you and adores you is your greatest cheerleader and accepts you wholeheartedly no matter your weaknesses. A friend who's disrespectful on the other hand may attack you during conversations, do not let you finish sentences, mock you in front of others and disregards your boundaries. If a friend has turned competitor and is secretly jealous of your life or accomplishments, it's time to re-think about your friendship. (Also read: Warning signs of an abusive friendship and what to do about it)

If a friend has turned competitor and is secretly jealous of your life or accomplishments, it's time to re-think about your friendship.(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Having friends who treat us with respect and kindness is essential for maintaining healthy and fulfilling relationships. However, sometimes we may find ourselves in friendships where disrespectful behaviours are present. Recognizing these signs is crucial for our emotional well-being and can help us make informed decisions about the people we choose to surround ourselves with," says Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali.

The following are some common signs that may indicate your friend is being disrespectful towards you:

1. Your friend doesn't listen to you or interrupts you while you are talking

One of the primary indicators of disrespect is when your friend consistently fails to listen to you. They may interrupt, talk over, or dismiss your thoughts and feelings without showing any genuine interest in what you have to say. A lack of active listening can leave you feeling unheard and unimportant in a friendship.

2. Your friend doesn't respect your boundaries

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A respectful friend understands and respects your personal boundaries. If your friend frequently disregards your boundaries and continues to push you into uncomfortable situations or pressures you to do things you're not comfortable with, it may be a sign of disrespect.

3. Your friend mocks you in public

A true friend would never seek to embarrass or ridicule you in public or private settings. If your friend often makes jokes at your expense, belittles your achievements, or undermines your confidence, it's a clear sign of disrespect and can be emotionally damaging.

4. They leave you unsupported or isolated

A disrespectful friend may show a lack of empathy and support when you're going through tough times or facing challenges. They might minimize your struggles or fail to offer genuine help and encouragement, leaving you feeling unsupported and isolated.

5. They are serving unwarranted criticism

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While constructive criticism is essential for personal growth, constant and unwarranted criticism from a friend can be hurtful and disrespectful. A true friend should offer feedback in a caring and supportive manner, not in a way that makes you feel inferior or attacked.

6. They take advantage of your kindness

A disrespectful friend may exploit your kindness, always expecting you to do things for them without reciprocating or showing gratitude. They may only contact you when they need something, disregarding your feelings and needs in the process.