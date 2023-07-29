Happy International Friendship Day 2023: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with your best friends

International Friendship Day is marked annually on July 30. The day honours the eternal bonds we share with our friends and the importance they play in our lives. The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. Strong bonds of camaraderie and trust create a healthy and safe environment for people to grow in. Hence, Friendship Day holds immense importance as it serves as a reminder of how our friends bring joy, support and love, making life more meaningful and enjoyable. Check out these International Friendship Day 2023 best wishes, images and messages for your best friends. (HT Photo)

No matter how old we grow, no matter how much distance we have between us, you will always stay in my heart. I wish you a very Happy Friendship Day.

Dear best friend, ever since you came into my life, you have filled it with utter joy and happiness. Happy Friendship Day to you.

You were there for me when no one stood by my side. You have always protected me and loved me. I am happy to have a friend like you in my life. Happy Friendship Day.

Happy Friendship Day to the most beloved and sweetest person in my life. Thank you for tolerating my antics, dear friend, and blindly supporting me through thick and thin.

I may have many friends, but you are the only one who is closest to my heart and soul. I will always love you the most in this world. Sending my love and warm wishes on Friendship Day.

Sharing a laughter or smile with your friend is the best medicine you need. Let's promise to do the same for the rest of our lives. Happy Friendship Day.

Dearest friend, I love you the most because you are always there to join me in the most stupid things in life. Happy Friendship Day to you.

When I look at you, I feel that you have been blessed with a lot more than you deserve. Happy Friendship Day to you for having a friend like me.

Finding a friend who connects with you at all levels is extremely rare, but I feel I am blessed to have found that someone in you. Happy Friendship Day to my bestest buddy.

On this Friendship Day, I promise you that you will always find me in all the stupid things you are going to do in your life because we are contracted partners in crime for life.