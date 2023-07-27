International Friendship Day 2023: One of the most cherished relationships of the world is friendship. It’s an interesting relationship where it is not based on blood relations but just promises and understanding. Our friends have our back, no matter what. They are the ones we go to when we want to celebrate our wins or cry to when we need a shoulder. They are our worst enemies, and they help us with all the problems we have under the sun. Friendship is a beautiful relationship and there is no restriction on age, colour and caste when it comes to knowing who your true friend is. International Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration of the day(Unsplash)

International Friendship Day is celebrated every year to cherish our best friends, the meaningful friendships we have and how we can go through anything in life if we have the right friends holding our hand. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few facts to know:

Date:

Every year, International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30. Since 2011, the special day is observed on this day when people express their gratitude to their friends for being with them.

History:

In 2011, the UN General Assembly announced International Friendship Day as a day to celebrate friendships, ties between cultures, communities, countries and people. The youth are the future of the country, and this day emphasises on the importance of teaching them to respect diversity and seek unity in everything.

Significance and celebrations:

On this day, government organisations, private entities and other institutes hold events, seminars and activities to initiate the dialogue among diverse communities and cultures to come together and embrace the unity within themselves. Through solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation, unity in diversity is explored on this day. "The International Day of Friendship is an initiative that follows on the proposal made by UNESCO defining the Culture of Peace as a set of values, attitudes and behaviours that reject violence and endeavour to prevent conflicts by addressing their root causes with a view to solving problems. It was then adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1997," wrote United Nations.

