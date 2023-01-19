From social isolation to mood swings: Warning signs of digital addiction in teens

In today's world, digital devices have become an integral part of our daily lives. For many teens, smartphones, tablets, and computers are a way to stay connected with friends and family, access information, and entertain themselves. However, when teens spend excessive amounts of time on digital devices, it can become a problem. Digital addiction can lead to negative consequences such as social isolation, neglecting responsibilities, and physical health problems. Understanding the signs of digital addiction can help parents, caregivers and educators to identify if a teen might have a problem and take appropriate steps to help them. (Also read: Tips for parents to detoxify digital addiction among children )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nidhi Tiwari, Child Psychologist, suggested some important signs and symptoms of digital addiction for parents to look out for in teenagers.

1. Spending excessive amounts of time on digital devices: Teens with digital addictions may spend countless hours on their devices, whether it's for social media surfing, gaming, or watching movies. This may take time away from other crucial activities like exercise, study, and socialising with friends and family.

2. Difficulty disconnecting: If they are barred from utilising their devices, teenagers who are dependent on digital devices may become easily annoyed or irritable if they are prevented from using them. This may indicate that they are psychologically or physically reliant on technology.

3. Neglecting personal hygiene and daily responsibilities: Teens who are addicted to digital devices may neglect their personal hygiene and daily responsibilities, such as homework and chores, in favour of spending time online.

4. Social isolation: Teens with a digital addiction may become isolated from their surroundings and spend the majority of their time online. They may withdraw from social activities and interactions, preferring to spend their time online instead as they become more comfortable communicating through technology rather than face-to-face.

5. Lack of interest in other activities: Digital addiction in teens can cause them to lose interest in other pursuits including sports, hobbies, and socialising with friends and family.

6. Constant distraction: Digitally dependent teenagers may find it difficult to concentrate on chores or discussions and may be quickly distracted by notifications or messages on their devices.

7. Mood swings: Teens with digital addictions may experience mood swings and changes in their emotional state, such as feelings of depression or anxiety.

8. Physical symptoms: Physical signs of teen digital addiction include eye strain, headaches, back pain, and sleep disturbances.

9. Lying or hiding digital use: Teens who are hooked to digital devices may conceal their addiction by lying about or hiding their use of a device.

It's important to keep in mind that not all teens who spend a lot of time on digital devices are necessarily addicted, but if your teen is showing multiple of these signs, it's worth talking to them and trying to find a balance between their online and offline life.

