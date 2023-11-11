Has your relationship run its course? Telltale signs to not ignore

Sometimes in a relationship we may feel that the connection between us and the partner is over. While things can be repaired, once a relationship has run its course, we can feel that it is over. "Having doubts about your relationship or considering ending it is difficult and painful. I’ve been there and know what it’s like. But it’s not something you have to do alone or something that requires you to waste more time. Together we can break through walls of doubt and fear and figure out whether it’s time to leave and move on or whether there are ways in which you can save your relationship," wrote Relationship Coach Marlena Tillhon. Here are a few telltale signs that the relationship has run its course.

Broken down communication: When we know that the communication will end up in another conflict, we try to avoid communicating about that issue all together. This can be extremely distressing as arguments and differences continue to pile up.

Weak connection: We, as humans, are wired to get our needs met up. When we feel that the connection with the partner has become weak, we look for meeting our needs outside the relationship. This further leads to more connections and intimacy outside the relationship and not with the partner.

No or low effort: When things start to get worse, we stop putting in effort to save the relationship. This further increases the distance between us and slowly makes us stop the relationship.

Hostage situation: Sometimes we may feel trapped in a relationship – be it because of situations or guilt or the fear of not finding anyone else out there. A relationship should not feel like a trap or a hostage situation. Instead, we should hold on to our individuality and our priorities, all the while validating the needs and expectations of the partner.

