Here's what children want their parents to know

Each child is unique and has unique gifts and strengths but the most important and unspoken communication that every child does through his/her behaviour, body language or eyes, always comes from one place which is hoping that parents understand their gifts and talents. Most parents are not able to differentiate that their child is born through them, not for them.

What this means is that your child may not be able to fulfil all your dreams and goals that you have wished for them. They have their own desires and path they wish to carve and all they need is your trust, patience, support, faith and belief in their abilities.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jagriti Kajaria, Founder of Rudra and Empowerment Coach, advised, “Motivating, guiding, manoeuvring their energies and slowly allowing your faith in the child to mushroom into a beautiful, balanced human being takes a tender mind and heart. Plant-Nurture-Blossom is the mantra that each parent needs to remember. Sow the seeds of faith, trust and belief and reap the fruits of a loving healthy and approachable parent-child relationship.”

Talking about what children want their parents to know, Hussain Minawala, Founder of Beyond Thoughts, Counsellor, Vastu Expert and Sacred Geometry Expert, shared, “Each child wants one-to-one time with their parents. Children want their parents to listen to them without correcting them. Children want their parents to focus on them and not just on their problems. Children want their parents’ undivided attention. Children want their parents to be interested in their thoughts and feelings and not just know about their day to day life facts. Children want their parents’ opinions and not criticism. Children want to be able to share information with their parents fearlessly rather than hide it thinking it is going to lead to punishment.”

Asserting that if the child knows that his parents care for him and accept him as an individual, the child will trust his parents and is more likely to go to them if any problem arises, he said, “Children want the parents to be interested in their opinions and seek information from them, which the parents might not be aware of. Children want to be silly at times and not be stressed about it because the parent wants them to be highly disciplined. Children look forward to your guidance and approval when required. Children want time to go outside and play, watch their favourite movies or shows and not just be burdened with back to back lectures and classes.”

He added, “Children enjoy conversation with parents before bedtime. Children want their parents to make plans with them which they can look forward to. Apart from all the love, affection and care, children also expect some private time for them-selves and would want the parents to respect it. In a nutshell, parenting is no cake walk, but to your surprise, it can be made easier with your child’s help. Build a strong relationship with your children and encourage them to flourish into responsible, young adults.”