Math skills are essential for academic success, problem-solving, logical thinking, financial literacy and cognitive development in children however, gaps in guidance, both at school and at home, often leave this crucial piece missing. By mastering Maths skills, children sharpen their cognitive faculties, enabling them to navigate complex challenges with clarity and precision but embracing Math education isn't merely about numbers; it is about nurturing a robust mental framework that empowers children to excel academically and thrive in various facets of their lives. Hidden power of Math: Here are parenting tips to boost your child’s brain and problem-solving abilities (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sripurna Sarma, Principal at Ryan International Academy in Sarjapur, addressed the factors vital to nurturing well-rounded individuals:

1. Attention difficulties – Complex mathematics procedures can overwhelm students, leading to distraction during lessons and difficulties with self-evaluation. The intricate nature of these concepts often causes students to lose focus, making it challenging for them to assess their understanding independently.

2. Math is always built on previous concepts- Mathematics relies on sequential learning; difficulties with earlier concepts can hinder understanding of new ones. For instance, mastering division is crucial to reducing fractions. Similarly, algebra builds upon arithmetic skills. Students often feel hesitant to ask questions when they're already struggling, contributing to the cycle of misunderstanding.

3. Concepts are learnt but not understood – Students frequently learn operations through repetition without grasping their underlying meaning. For instance, memorizing times tables like "4 x 4 = 16" may not signify true comprehension of multiplication; rather, it's rote memorization lacking deeper understanding of the concept.

4. Lack of practice of patience – Sometimes a student will feel like they have understood the concept but when attempting to do the problem themselves, they do not know how to begin or end, it results in struggling throughout the process.

5. “When am I ever going to use this?’- Many students struggle to see the practical application of math skills beyond the classroom. Difficulty with fractions, like converting 1/2 to 0.50, highlights this disconnect. However, they easily grasp concepts like "half of ₹100" equating to ₹50, illustrating the challenge of relating math to real-life situations.

Math is accessible to all; success relies on practice, not just natural ability. A positive attitude is crucial for achievement.

Empowering Young Minds: Embracing Mathematics

Bringing her expertise to the same, Shobha Sivaramakrishnan, Head at Ekya Learning Center of Ekya Schools, shared, “In the pursuit of enhancing children's mental focus and overall cognitive abilities, one cannot overlook the pivotal role that math skills play. Embedded within the framework of the Singapore Math methodology lies a potent approach that not only teaches mathematical concepts but also cultivates critical thinking, problem solving, and mental discipline.”

She added, “As children engage with mathematical concepts, they exercise their minds in logical reasoning, pattern recognition, and analytical thinking, all of which are fundamental components of mental focus. The practical application of these skills in real-life situations further underscores their centrality to mental focus, demonstrating the tangible benefits of mathematical proficiency.”

When students develop strong math skills, they gain the ability to:

1. Analyse and Solve Complex Problems: Children learn to break down complex issues into manageable parts, applying logical reasoning and mathematical principles to find solutions. This skill is invaluable across all areas of life, from navigating personal finances to understanding scientific challenges.

2. Think Critically and Make Informed Decisions: Strong Maths skills enable children to evaluate information critically, assess the validity of arguments, and make decisions based on quantitative data, preparing them for leadership and responsible citizenship in a data-driven world.

3. Innovate and Create: By understanding the foundational principles of Mathematics, children learn to innovate and create new solutions to real-world problems. This ability is essential for future scientists, engineers, technologists, and entrepreneurs in a ever evolving global economy.

4. Communicate Effectively Using Quantitative Information: By embracing Maths, students learn to present and interpret data clearly and persuasively, a skill that is increasingly important in a world where information is abundant and data literacy is a key ompetency in many professions.

5. Adapt to New Challenges with Flexibility: A strong foundation in Maths teaches children how to learn and adapt to new situations. They become more flexible thinkers, able to apply their knowledge in varied contexts and embrace challenges with confidence.

The Power of Math in Your Child's Development

Neelakantha Bhanu, CEO and Founder at Bhanzu, revealed, “Many parents are surprised to learn that as many as 75% of students struggle with math anxiety. One can overcome math anxiety by experiencing math which is different than the traditional way of learning.”

There is a constant question as to why 3 out of 4 students dislike math as a subject. Neelakantha Bhanu said, “My years of experience teaching math and creating curriculum has proven that it can improve your child's confidence and problem-solving skills. It is a mental workout that engages multiple areas of the brain and improves cognitive abilities. We can take steps as parents to Incorporate math games, puzzles, and hands-on activities into their child's routine for cognitive development and mental well-being.”

By developing strong mathematical skills, students unlock the ability to

1. Unlock Speed Math: This skill comes with practice and develops the ability of students not only to make them faster in calculations but also to boost their confidence in math. Students can calculate up to 4 times faster and have shown immense improvement. Speed math has also helped them academically.

2. Multitask with fluidity: Not everyone excels at multitasking with fluidity. Some find it overwhelming and see a decrease in productivity when juggling multiple things. However, getting yourself involved in early learning with math can train your mind to focus on the present moment and can improve your ability to switch between tasks with less mental strain giving you a competitive edge over other students.

3. Paradigm Adapt: In a world driven by data, math is the language of the future. By equipping your child with strong math skills, you're not just giving them a leg up in school, you're empowering them to become architects of tomorrow's world. Math fosters thought-leaders who are adaptive to change, it not only equips you with specific skills but also strengthens the cognitive foundation for paradigm adaptability.

4. Build Problem-Solving Muscles: Solving math problems is like training for a mental sport. Like athletes train their bodies, math problems become a workout for your brain. Each problem you solve strengthens your mental muscles – logic, problem solving and critical thinking.

5. Real-life applications: Strong math skills can encourage students to explore the math around them. With the right direction, students can apply the learnings and understand how the world works through the lens of mathematics.