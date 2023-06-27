How social media can negatively affect your romantic relationships? Expert shares insights

Healthy relationships are undoubtedly one of the most beautiful aspects of our lives. However, when a relationship turns toxic, it can have a profound impact on our mental well-being. In today's digital era, where many relationships begin on social media and every aspect of our lives is shared online, these platforms can significantly influence the fragility of our relationships. They have become an integral part of our romantic connections, encompassing significant milestones like proposals, anniversary wishes, and even breakup announcements.

The influence of social media on our relationships is profound, shaping their dynamics and outcomes in ways that were not experienced before.

With our lives increasingly spent online, social media presents numerous opportunities for comparison, such as how other couples portray their lives, how your partner expresses love and appreciation publicly, and more. These dynamics can greatly influence our bonds and relationships, sometimes even leading to their deterioration or breakup. (Also read: How to know if we are being too much needy in a relationship? )

Navigating the impact of social media on romantic relationships

Aashmeen Munjaal, Ontologist, Mental Health and Relationship Expert, shares with HT Lifestyle, some common ways in which social media can negatively affect relationships.

1. Jealousy and insecurity: Social media platforms often provide a window into other people's lives, including their relationships. Seeing your partner interacting with others online or receiving attention from others can trigger feelings of jealousy and insecurity.

2. Lack of privacy: Social media encourages sharing personal information and experiences with a wide audience. Sometimes, couples may inadvertently share private details or intimate moments that should be kept between themselves. This lack of privacy can lead to breaches of trust and discomfort.

3. Misinterpretation and miscommunication: Online communication lacks the nuances of face-to-face interaction, making it easier for misunderstandings to occur. Tone, intention, and emotions can be misinterpreted through text-based conversations, leading to unnecessary conflicts or hurt feelings.

4. Social media addiction: Spending excessive time on social media can cause individuals to neglect their real-life relationships. If one partner is constantly absorbed in their online activities, it can lead to neglect, lack of quality time, and overall disconnection from their partner.

5. Flirting or infidelity: Social media platforms can provide opportunities for people to engage in flirting or even emotional or physical infidelity. The ease of connecting with others and the anonymity of online interactions can make it tempting for some individuals to seek attention or form inappropriate connections outside of their relationships.

6. Comparisons and dissatisfaction: Social media often presents a carefully curated version of people's lives, showcasing the highlights and positive aspects. Constant exposure to such content can create unrealistic expectations within a relationship, leading to feelings of dissatisfaction and disappointment.

“To mitigate the potential negative effects of social media on relationships, open communication, trust, and setting healthy boundaries are essential. It's important for couples to establish guidelines regarding their social media usage, discuss their concerns, and actively prioritise their real-life connection over their online presence. Regular quality time, respect, trust, gratitude for their partner, effective communication, and mutual support can help couples navigate the challenges that social media may pose to their relationship,” concludes Aashmeen Munjaal.

