Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Ways by which healthy relationships help us to grow

Ways by which healthy relationships help us to grow

relationships
Published on Oct 13, 2022 03:14 PM IST

Relationships and life in general are laden with challenges. While some are personal, some are related to each other in the relationship. When we learn to navigate through them and extract lessons out of them, we learn to grow up.

Ways by which healthy relationships help us to grow(Shutterstock)
Ways by which healthy relationships help us to grow(Shutterstock)
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

A relationship is much like that of a hero’s story – full of challenges, valour and good times, and a bit of hard times as well. How we grow through it all denotes the journey and the outcome. A healthy relationship helps in our personal growth as well. As we learn to navigate through life and relationships, we take down lessons from life for the relationship and vice versa. Addressing the same, therapist Elizabeth Earnshaw wrote, “Being in a solid relationship with another person can offer major opportunities for personal and relational growth. Growing together and supporting each other through that growth can develop a sort of spiritual intimacy and closeness with another person.”

ALSO READ: Ways to start a tough conversation: Expert shares tips

Elizabeth further noted down the journey of a relationship in parts which teach us things that we need to grow up with, in life:

Challenges: Relationships and life in general are laden with challenges. While some are personal, some are related to each other in the relationship. When we learn to navigate through them and extract lessons out of them, we learn to grow up.

Resistance: This can vary from people to people. While some resistance comes in the form of challenges, some are hurdles that are swept under the rug, never to be talked about. But when we learn to get over resistance with healthy positive force, it impacts the relationship in a good way.

Help: Asking for help is allowed – both in relationship and life. When we are unable to find a way on our own, we should seek help to bring in meaningful change, beneficial for all of us.

Crossing: Blending into a different version of ourselves, be it individually or together, is a healthy way of bringing in growth, and reflecting on the journey we have had.

Freedom: The ultimate joy of growing up is to know that we are free to live the life we want. Healthy relationship offers the freedom and the openness to seek our own growth, whichever way we want.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
relationship advice relationship tips relationships love + 2 more
relationship advice relationship tips relationships love + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out